Bihar board 10th exam 2025 registration begins

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started online registration for the Bihar Board Class 10 exam 2025 through its official website secondary.biharboardonline.com

Wednesday September 11, 2024 4:50 PM , ummid.com News Network

According to the 10th board exam notification released by the BSEB, online registration started today i.e. Thursday September 11.

According to the 10th board exam notification released by the BSEB, online registration started today i.e. Thursday September 11. The last date of application is till September 27, 2024.

The Bihar education board has scheduled to conduct the Class 10 board exam 2025 from February 15 to 23, 2025.

The registration of students who wish to appear for the BSEB 10th board exam in 2025 are required to apply through the board's official website secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Steps to apply for BSEB 10th 2025 exams

Go to the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com Click on the link given on the home page marked as "Online Application For Secondary Annual Exam 2025" On the new page that opens, click on "Click here to View/Apply for Exam 2025" Fill the form and pay the exam fees.

Class 10 students appearing for the 2025 board exams should note that exam fee for general candidates is INR 1,010 and for reserved category students the exam fee is INR 895.

BSEB 10th Time Table 2025

The Class 10 exam for the year 2025 in Bihar will be held from February 15 to 23, 2025.

As per the time table and date sheet released by the Bihar board, the secondary exam will be held in two shifts - morning (09:30 AM to 12:45 PM) and afternoon (02:00 PM to 05:15 PM).

The Bihar board 10th exam in 2025 will begin on Feb 15 with Mother Tongue (Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Maithili) as the first paper.

Mathematics paper will be held on Feb 16, Second Indian language on Feb 17, Social Science on Feb 19, Science on Feb 20 and English (General) on Feb 21, 2025 and exams for the Elective Subjects will be held on Feb 22. The last paper of Vocational Elective will be held on Feb 23, 2025.

Bihar 10th Result and Pass Percent of Previous Exams

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had declared the Class 10 result of the year 2024 on March 31, 2024 when the overall pass percentage was 82.91%.

In 2023, Bihar board 10 Matric exams for Theory Papers were conducted from February 14 to 22, 2023.

The result of the Bihar Board 2023 Class 10 Board exams was declared on March 31, 2023 - nine days after the Class 12 result was announced. The overall pass percentage of Bihar board class 10th Matric in 2023 was 81.04%.

