Yunus govt likely to announce Bangladesh elections next year



Bangladesh will not have to wait for years as it happens in countries where popular people’s revolutions have ousted autocratic regimes and military dictators

Tuesday September 24, 2024 7:41 PM , Saleem Samad

[Bangladesh Interim Govt Head Muhammad Yunus and General Waker-uz-Zaman.]

Bangladesh will not have to wait for years as it happens in countries where popular people’s revolutions have ousted autocratic regimes and military dictators.

The election in Bangladesh is expected sometime in the winter of 2025.

In a rare press interview, General Waker-uz-Zaman, the Chief of the Bangladesh Army, told British news agency, Reuters that a transition to democracy should be made between a year and a year-and-a-half, but urges to hold patience.

The Military Chief was candid in speaking out that the transition to democracy should be within a year and a half.

Why will it take time to transition?

Bangladesh is presently under repair and in maintenance mode as described by the students on the city wall graffiti.

The country is being overhauled, which has crumbled during the 15 years of autocratic rule. All the democratic institutions like the judiciary, law enforcement, bureaucracy, education, election and media have been riddled with corruption, nepotism and favouritism.

Lifelong President of Awami League, Sheikh Hasina, had deployed his henchmen and loyalists to govern the state institutions, which are supposed to uphold the pillars of democracy.

The inventor of micro-credit Dr Yunus, Chief Adviser of the Interim Government, has launched to overhaul the institutions through reforms on the principles of democracy.

In line with sweeping government reforms proposed since Hasina was shunted from power, the army too is looking into allegations of wrongdoing by its personnel and has already punished some soldiers, Zaman said, without providing further details.

Come what may, General Zaman pledged support to Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus-led Interim Government, he told the Reuters correspondent Devjyot Ghoshal and Ruma Paul on 23 September.

Yunus, the interim administration’s chief adviser, and the army chief meet every week and have “very good relations”, with the military supporting the government’s efforts to stabilise the country after a period of turmoil, said Zaman.

Regarding the enforced disappearance of opposition, critics and dissidents, the interim government has formed a five-member commission, headed by a former high court judge, to investigate reports of up to 600 people who may have been forcibly “disappeared” by Bangladesh’s security forces since 2009.

The army chief admitted that some military officials may have acted out of line while working at agencies directly controlled by the former prime minister or home affairs minister.

“If there is any serving member who is found guilty, of course, I will take action,” he said.

Regarding politico-military relations, he said that he wanted to distance from the political establishment from the army, which has more than 1,30,000 personnel and is a major contributor to United Nations peacekeeping missions.

“It can only happen if there is some balance of power between president and prime minister, where the armed forces can be placed directly under the president,” he said.

“I will not do anything detrimental to my organisation,” he said.

“I am a professional soldier. I would like to keep my army professional,” he further said.

“The military as a whole must not be used for political purposes ever. A soldier must not indulge in politics", he added.

[The above article is first published on September 24, 2024 in Northeast News, Guwahati, India.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.