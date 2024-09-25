Developed: AM9C1 industry’s 1st automotive SSD based on 8th Generation V-NAND



Samsung Electronics Wednesday (September 25, 2024) announced it has successfully developed the industry’s first PCIe 4.0 automotive SSD based on 8th-Generation vertical NAND (V-NAND)

"With industry-leading speeds and enhanced reliability, the new auto SSD, AM9C1 is an optimal solution for on-device AI capabilities in automotive applications", Samsung said while launching the new memory chip.

The auto SSD AM9C1 is built on Samsung’s 5-nanometer (nm) controller and providing a single-level cell (SLC) Namespace2 feature, and demonstrates high performance for easier access to large files.

By switching from its original triple-level cell (TLC) state to SLC mode, users can enjoy boosted read and write speeds of up to 4,700MB/s and 1,400MB/s, respectively, while also benefiting from the added reliability of SLC SSDs.

With about 50% improved power efficiency compared to its predecessor, the AM991, the new 256GB auto SSD will deliver sequential read and write speeds of up to 4,400 megabytes-per-second (MB/s) and 400MB/s, respectively.

AM9C1 Models

Samsung plans to offer multiple storage capacities for the AM9C1 ranging from 128GB to 2 terabytes (TB) to address the growing demand for high-capacity automotive SSDs.

The 2TB model, which is set to offer the industry’s largest capacity in this product category, is scheduled to start mass production early next year.

The 256GB AM9C1 is currently being sampled by key partners and is expected to begin mass production by the end of this year.

“We are collaborating with global autonomous vehicle makers and providing high-performance, high-capacity automotive products,” said Hyunduk Cho, Vice President and Head of Automotive Group at Samsung Electronics’ Memory Business.

“Samsung will continue to lead the Physical AI1 memory market that encompasses applications from autonomous driving to robotics technologies", Cho added.

