Java 23 Offers Thousands of Improvements - Explore

Java 23, the latest version of Oracle JDK, comes with thousands of enhancements that help developers increase productivity by improving the Java language.

Wednesday September 25, 2024 3:39 PM , ummid.com Technology Desk

Oracle released Java 23 or JDK 23 on September 17, 2024.

"The latest version of the world’s number one programming language and development platform. Java 23 (Oracle JDK 23) delivers thousands of improvements to help developers increase productivity and drive innovation, while enhancements to the platform’s performance, stability, and security help organizations accelerate business growth”, Oracle said while releasing the latest programming language 8 days ago.

“The new release enables developers to expand their toolset and increase their productivity, helping them build and deliver applications that leverage the power of ground breaking technologies such as AI”, Arnal Dayaratna, Research Vice President, Software Development, IDC, said.

“By delivering innovative new capabilities every six months, Java continues to help development teams add significant value to their organizations”, he added.

JMS 9 Support

In addition to the new enhancements and features for developers, Java 23 provides significant value to their organizations. For example, Java 23 is supported by the recent GA of Java Management Service (JMS) 9.0, an Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) native service that provides a unified console and dashboard to help organizations manage Java runtimes and applications on-premises or in any cloud, Oracle said.

Furthermore, JMS 9.0 comes with many usability improvements while Oracle JDK 23 provides more options to fine-tune and improve peak performance with the addition of the Graal compiler, a dynamic just-in-time (JIT) compiler written in Java that transforms bytecode into optimized machine code.

Java 23 is for developers across all levels

The latest version of Java, Java 23, is helpful for developers across all levels.

“The new features in Java 23 help developers across all levels of expertise increase their productivity and streamline the development of high-performing, secure, and scalable applications,” said Georges Saab, Senior Vice President, Oracle Java Platform and Chair, OpenJDK governing board.

“With a wide range of new features and tools designed to help developers build and deliver applications faster and more efficiently, Java 23 helps development teams and their organizations boost innovation and drive increased business growth”, he said.

New JDK Tools

Java 23 delivers improvements and enhancements to the Java language, runtime, libraries, and the tools included in the Java Development Kit (JDK).

Significant updates delivered in Java 23 are JEP 455, JEP 476, JEP 477 and JEP 482 whereas the libraries included in Java 23 are JEP 466, JEP 469, JEP 473, JEP 480 and JEP 481.

JDK Enhancement Proposal or simply JEP is a process drafted by Oracle Corporation for collecting proposals for enhancements to the Java Development Kit and OpenJDK.

The industry has received the latest version of Java with much enthusiasm.

“Among so many valuable features in Java 23, I'm particularly impressed by the evolution of stream gatherers. It is a feature that is incredibly useful for creating custom steps in a functional code development pipeline so that you can target specific business needs in an effective way”, Venkat Subramanian, president, Agile Developer Inc, said.

Commenting on the new features of Java 23, Barry Burd, Professor at Drew University, said the latest Java makes it easier for teachers and students to do their work.

“I've been revising my introductory Java book using Java 23's Implicitly Declared Classes preview features, and as an author and educator, these features make my work much easier,” Burd said.

“Much of the verbose code in previous editions has gone by the wayside, which helps students concentrate on essential logic instead of wading through lines of boilerplate text. In addition, since implicitly declared classes and instance main methods enables me to streamline the code examples in the book, there is now more room to include other interesting Java concepts. I'm excited to teach programming to my college students with Java 23", he added.

