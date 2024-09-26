Bitdeer announces successful testing of SEAL02 Bitcoin mining chip

Singapore: Bitdeer Technologies Thursday Sepember 26, 2024 announced the successful testing of its latest Bitcoin mining chip, SEAL02, following tape-out.

SEAL02 uses one of the most advanced process nodes in partnership with TSMC, a leading semiconductor foundry.

An exceptional power efficiency ratio of 13.5 J/TH - while running at low voltage, ultra power-saving mode - was indicated in SEAL02 chip’s verification and prototype tests, achieving the power efficiency milestone outlined in the SEALMINER technology roadmap announced in June 2024, the technology leader for blockchain and high-performance computing said.

“We are thrilled about achieving SEALMINER’s power efficiency target as reflected in our roadmap. Our ongoing commitment to R&D is making possible innovative and superior solutions that will set new benchmarks for efficiency and transparency to benefit the wider mining ecosystem", Linghui Kong, Chief Business Officer of Bitdeer, said.

SEAL02 will be integrated into the company’s upcoming SEALMINER A2 mining machines, with mass production scheduled to commence in November 2024.

Additionally, R&D work on the company’s upcoming chip, SEAL03, is ongoing and the company’s product release milestone is on track.

Bitdeer has a full-fledged team of professional engineers dedicated to R&D across key domains, including ASIC design, algorithm development, platform architecture, software and hardware.

"The company will continue to work alongside its customers in contributing to the security of the Bitcoin decentralized network", Bitdeer said.

