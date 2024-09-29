Infants who receive only breast milk after birth at lesser asthma risk

New born babies who are exclusively fed breast milk during their hospitalisation at birth are less likely to develop asthma in early childhood, researchers said

Although the birth hospitalisation lasts only a few days, it sets a critical foundation for establishing breastfeeding, which can influence health outcomes like childhood asthma, the researchers said at the American Academy of Pediatrics 2024 National Conference and Exhibition in Orlando, Florida.

According to Laura Placke Ward, co-director for the Center for Breastfeeding Medicine at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, the study highlights the importance of hospital practices in supporting exclusive breastfeeding, as these early experiences may impact long-term health.

The authors noted that while longer duration and exclusive breastfeeding are known to reduce asthma risk, the effect of breastfeeding during the birth hospitalization is less understood.

From the 9,649 children included in the study, 81 per cent received some breast milk and 31 per cent exclusively received breast milk during the birth hospitalisation. Only 5% had a diagnosis of asthma.

"Infants who received only breast milk had a lower rate of asthma diagnosis compared to those who did not receive any breast milk or did not receive breast milk exclusively after adjusting for sex, race, and insurance status", the findings showed.

“Additionally, infants whose first feeding was breast milk also had a lower rate of asthma compared to those whose first feeding was not breast milk,” the study revealed.

"By focusing on these crucial first days, we may impact children's health and potentially reduce the risk of chronic conditions like asthma,” said Ward.

The finding underlines the need for greater emphasis on supporting and promoting exclusive breastfeeding during the early days of life.

In a related research, World Health Organisation (WHO) said breastfed children perform better on intelligence tests, and are less likely to be overweight or obese and less prone to diabetes later in life.

Women who breastfeed also have a reduced risk of breast and ovarian cancers, the WHO said highlight benefits of breast feeding.

