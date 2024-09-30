Google invites application for Software Engineering Winter Intern 2025

Software major Google has invited applications from aspiring students for the "Software Engineering Winter Intern 2025" to hire bright minds to join its team and work as intern

Monday September 30, 2024 8:31 PM , ummid.com News Network

Google Internship: Software major Google has invited applications from aspiring students for the "Software Engineering Winter Intern 2025" to hire bright minds to join its team and work as intern.

Google Software Engineering Winter internship is intended for students who are pursuing the final year in a Bachelor's, Master's or a Dual degree program in Computer Science or a related field and will graduate in 2025.

"The Winter internships will start in January 2025 and will be 22-24 weeks in duration", Google said.

Eligibility and Minimum Qualifications

Currently enrolled in an Associate, Bachelor's, or Master's degree program and or post secondary or training experience with a focus on subjects in software development or other technical related field.

Experience in software development.

Experience coding in one or more of C, C++, Java, JavaScript, Python, or similar.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience working with some of the following: web application development, Unix/Linux environments, mobile application development, distributed and parallel systems, machine learning, information retrieval, natural language processing, networking, developing large software systems, or security software development.

Experience with data structures or algorithms gathered from inside or outside of school or work (including open source hobby coding).

Available to work full time for a minimum of 6 months outside of university term time.

Ability communicate in English fluently to participate in complex technical discussions.

As a Software Engineering Intern, the selected candidates will work on Google core products and services as well as those who support critical functions of the tech giant's engineering operations.

"Whether it's finding new and innovative ways to advance search quality, building computing platforms and networking technologies, automating the indexing of videos, or continuing to refine and scale complex auction systems, you'll develop solutions for challenging technical problems", Google said.

"You will research, conceive and develop software applications to extend and improve on Google's product offerings and collaborate on scalability issues involving access to massive amounts of data and information. Just imagine trying to design and build an automated testing system for something that's never been done before", the tech major said.

Applications are possible only in online mode through the link given on the website "careers.google.com."

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.