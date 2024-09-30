US Mission to India announces additional visa appointments

The U.S. Mission to India has announced additional 250,000 visa appointments to help visa-seekers appear for interviews in timely manner

Monday September 30, 2024 10:11 PM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: The U.S. Mission to India has announced additional 250,000 visa appointments to help visa-seekers appear for interviews in timely manner.

In a statement issued Monday September 30, 2024, the United States Embassy in India said Indian travelers, including tourists, skilled workers, and students will be benefited from the additional visa appointments.

"The new visa slots will help hundreds of thousands of Indian applicants take timely interviews, facilitating the travel which is the backbone of the people-to-people ties that underpin the U.S.-India relationship", the U.S Embassy New Delhi said.

Making the announcement of the additional visa appointments, the US embassy said it has already surpassed non-immigrant visa applications for second consecutive year.

"We are now focusing on bringing families together, connecting businesses and facilitating tourism", the embassy said.

Last year 17.6 lakh Indians went to the United States. This year, 15.5 lakh Indians have traveled to the U. S. in first eight months alone. It is expected that this year's figure will match or surpass last year's in September.

