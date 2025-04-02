GUJCET 2025 Answer Key Released, Result Soon

Wednesday April 2, 2025 11:15 AM , ummid.com News Network

GUJCET 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released GUJCET 2025 Answer Key on its official website gujcet.gseb.org.

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board had conducted GUJCET on December 31, 2024.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board published the GUJCET Answer Key 2025 last evening.

The GUJCET answer key, prepared by subject experts in Gujarati, Hindi and English mediums, has been released for Mathematics (050), Physics (054), Chemistry (052), and Biology (056).

GUJCET Answer Key Challenge

Candidates who appeared in GUJCET this year should note that the answer key released is provisional. Hence they can challenge and raise objections if any by April 05, 2025.

Candidates should also note that objections to the GUJCET Answer Key should be sent to the board in the prescribed format and sent via email address gujcetkey@gmail.com by 06:00 PM April 05, 2025.

A fee of INR 500 is required to be paid per answer key challenged.

GUJCET 2025 Result Date

Candidates should note that the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will declare GUJCET 2025 result after analyzing all the objections raised on provisional answer keys.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will release the GUJCET final answer key before publishing the result.

The GUJCET result 2025 will be based on the final answer key.

