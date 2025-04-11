AISSEE 2025 Answer Key: When, Where and How to Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is preparing to publish the Answer Key and scanned images of OMR Answer Sheets of the candidates who appeared in the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2025 (AISSEE 2025)

Friday April 11, 2025 6:17 PM , Ahmed Abdullah Faizee

[Representative image]

AISSEE 2025 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is preparing to publish the Answer Key and scanned images of OMR Answer Sheets of the candidates who appeared in the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2025 (AISSEE 2025).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted AISSEE 2025 on April 05, 2025 .

Parents should note that the NTA has not confirmed the exact date and time to release the AISSEE 2025 scanned images of OMR Answer Sheets of the candidates and AISSEE Answer Key. It will, however, release the same very soon.

AISSEE 2025 Answer Key Challenge

Once published, the AISSEE 2025 Answer Key and OMR sheets of the candidates will be released on the official website "exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE".

After publication of the AISSEE 2025 Answer Key and OMR answer sheets, candidates will be given to challenge and raise objections, if any, before the pre-decided date and schedule.

"Candidates will be given an opportunity to make online challenge, within a specified period, against the provisional Answer Key on payment of non-refundable processing fee of Rs.200/- per answer challenged", the AISSEE Information Bulletin said.

To challenge OMR Answer Sheets, candidates will be required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 100/- per question challenged.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly.

Steps to Check AISSEE Answer Keys

Go to official website: exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE

Click on the link marked as "AISSEE 2025 Answer Key" or "OMR Answer Sheets"

Use your ID and password to log in.

Click on the link to download AISSEE Answer Key and OMR Sheet in PDF

Take a printout

Use the given link if you want to challenge or raise objections

AISSEE 2025 Result

The National Testing Agency will evaluate the Answer Sheets using standard procedure and declare the results, the NTA said.

The AISSEE result 2025 and candidates' score will be prepared and declared based on the revised Final Answer Key.

"AISSEE Result will be declared within 06 weeks after exam", the NTA said.

After release, the respective mark-sheet can be downloaded by individual candidates through their login on the website https://exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/.

The AISSEE result will also be published on the website of the respective schools. Candidates will be informed through email and SMS about it.

[Ahmed Abdullah Faizee is staff writer at ummid.com]

