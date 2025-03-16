AISSEE 2025 Admit Card - When and How to Download

[Image for representation]

Sainik School Entrance Examination 2025-26: The National Testing Agency (NTA), on behalf of Sainik School Society, is set to release on its website exams.nta.ac.in the Admit Card and Hall Ticket of the candidates who have registered for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2025-26 (AISSEE 2025).

As per the Sainik School entrance exam schedule, the AISSEE 2025 will be held on Sunday April 05, 2025 in pen and paper mode across India.

The NTA has not confirmed any exact date to release the admit card. However, as per the AISSEE Information Bulletin, the NTA should release the admit card of the registered candidate 1-2 weeks before the exam.

AISSEE 2025 Advance Intimation Slip

The NTA has however released AISSEE 2025 advance intimation slip that gives information about the allotment of the exam city.

Candidates should check the AISSEE website to know their exam city location by downloading advance intimation slip. They should also note that advance intimation slip is not admit card.

After the release of advance intimation slip the next step is the publication of admit card. Accordingly, all registered candidates should note that the AISSEE 2025 Admit Cards can be released any moment.

Once released and live on the official website, AISSEE admit card can be downloaded and printed through candidate login.

Steps to download AISSEE Admit Card 2025

Click here to go to official website: exams.nta.ac.in/aissee. Click on the link marked as "Download Admit Card - AISSEE 2025" under Latest News Sectiom of the Home Page. Enter Application Form Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin. Click on Submit button to proceed and download your admit card (hall ticket).

Candidates should note that Admit card is not transferable to any other person. "Impersonation is a legally punishable offence", the NTA said.

"No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination centre, on Date and Timing other than that allotted to him/her in his/her Admit card", the NTA said.

Key Points to Remember

The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions.

Admit Card will not be sent by post.

Candidate must not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry madetherein.

Issue of Admit Card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of admission process.

Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card in good condition for futurereference.

AISEE 2025 Eligibility

Eligibility for admission to Class 6: Candidate should be between 10 and 12 years as on 31.03.2025. Admission for Girls is open in Class 6 only in all Sainik Schools.

Eligibility for admission to Class 9: Candidate should be between 13 and 15 years as on 31.03.2025 and should have passed Class 8, from a recognised school, at the time of admission.

Exam fee: Rs 500/- for SC/ST and Rs 650/- for all others

Scheme/duration/medium/syllabus of examination, list of Sainik Schools and their tentative intake, reservation of seats, exam cities, merit list and result declaration dates, passing requirements, important dates, etc., relating to the exam are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the official website.

