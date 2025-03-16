AISSEE 2025 Admit Card - When and How to Download

[Image for representation]
Sainik School Entrance Examination 2025-26: The National Testing Agency (NTA), on behalf of Sainik School Society, is set to release on its website exams.nta.ac.in the Admit Card and Hall Ticket of the candidates who have registered for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2025-26 (AISSEE 2025).
As per the Sainik School entrance exam schedule, the AISSEE 2025 will be held on Sunday April 05, 2025 in pen and paper mode across India.
The NTA has not confirmed any exact date to release the admit card. However, as per the AISSEE Information Bulletin, the NTA should release the admit card of the registered candidate 1-2 weeks before the exam.
The NTA has however released AISSEE 2025 advance intimation slip that gives information about the allotment of the exam city.
Candidates should check the AISSEE website to know their exam city location by downloading advance intimation slip. They should also note that advance intimation slip is not admit card.
After the release of advance intimation slip the next step is the publication of admit card. Accordingly, all registered candidates should note that the AISSEE 2025 Admit Cards can be released any moment.
Once released and live on the official website, AISSEE admit card can be downloaded and printed through candidate login.
Candidates should note that Admit card is not transferable to any other person. "Impersonation is a legally punishable offence", the NTA said.
"No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination centre, on Date and Timing other than that allotted to him/her in his/her Admit card", the NTA said.
Scheme/duration/medium/syllabus of examination, list of Sainik Schools and their tentative intake, reservation of seats, exam cities, merit list and result declaration dates, passing requirements, important dates, etc., relating to the exam are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the official website.
