West Bengal 10th Madhyamik result 2025 date, time officially confirmed

West Bengal Class 10 Madhyamik Pariksha, also known as Secondary Examination (SE) or Class 10 exam was held from February 12 to 24, 2025

Thursday April 24, 2025 8:33 PM , Falak Athar Faizee

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2025: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officialy confirmed the date and time to announce the result of the Class 10 Madhyamik board exam 2025.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2025 Date

In a statement released today, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education said Class 10 Madhyamik result on Friday May 02, 2025.

WB Madhyamik 10th result will be declared at 09:00 am on May 02, 2025, the WBBSE said.

"The WBBSE will release Class 10 Madhyamik result 2025 in a press conference held at 09:00 am on Friday, May 02, 2025", the state board said.

The state board said that schools will be able to collect mark sheets and certificates from their respective camp offices of the Board from May 2, 2025 from 10:00 am onwards.

Where to check WB 10th result 2025?

Once released the WB 10th result will be able to check their scorecard at the official website "wbbse.wb.gov.in" through candidate login.

The date of birth and registration number of the candidate will have to be typed to access the score sheet.

The West Bengal 10th result of the year 2025 will also be uploaded on "www.wbresults.nic.in".

The board will also release Merit List containing the name and score of toppers.

West Bengal Class 10 Madhyamik Pariksha, also known as Secondary Examination (SE) or Class 10 exam was held from February 12 to 24, 2025.

Close to 7 lakh students from different districts of West Bengal had appeared for the secondary exam.

West Bengal 10th result of past few years

The West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10th 2024 results were declared on May 02, 2024 . The state had registered an overall pass percentage 86.31% in 2024.

Mohammad Saharuddin Ali and Asif Kamal were among the state toppers in the West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 2024 Exams.

In 2023, when the exams were held from Feb 23 to March 04, the result was declared on May 19, 2023. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 in 2023 was 86.15 .

In 2022, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education had declared the result of the 10th exam last year on June 03, 2022. The state had registered an overall pass percentage of 86.6 in 2022.

(The writer, Falak Athar Faizee, is Staff Writer at ummid.com)

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.