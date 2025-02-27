641 Palestinians released in 7th batch of Israel-Hamas prisoners-swap

As many as 641 Palestinians in the wee hours of Thursday February 27, 2025 were released from the Israeli jails in the 7th batch of prisoners-swap agreed by Israel and Hamas as part of the Gaza Ceasefire deal

Thursday February 27, 2025

[Families of Palestinian detainees in Ramallah await the release of their loved ones as part of the resistance exchange deal. (Image: Quds News Network)]

The Palestinian prisoners were released after Hamas handed over to the Red Cross four more dead bodies of captives who were killed by the Israeli bombings in Gaza.

The Palestinian prisoners were released after Hamas handed over to the Red Cross four more dead bodies of captives who were killed by the Israeli bombings in Gaza.

Details of Palestinians released today

Details of the prisoners released in the 7th batch of the first phase of the exchange deal, totaling 641 prisoners, including 151 serving life sentences and high sentences:

445 prisoners from Gaza arrested after October 7

97 prisoners to be deported

45 prisoners are women and children from Gaza

42 prisoners: West Bank and Jerusalem

12 prisoners from Gaza arrested before October 7

"Detainee in Coma"

Footage posted online by Quds News Network shows family members and released Palestinian prisoners weeping after their arrival in Gaza.

One clip shows a family member mourning the emaciated condition of his released relative, saying, “Look at the difference, oh my God!”

Meanwhile, the Red Crescent announced that its crews transferred released Palestinian detainee Kazem Zawahreh, who has been in a coma for months, to a medical facility in the West Bank.

The Palestinian prisoners were due to be released Saturday on February 22, 2025 after the Palestinian Resistance groups released four dead bodies of captives, including Bibas children, and six hostages last Thursday .

The Zionist regime however in violation of ceasefire deal delayed the release of the Palestinians alleging that Hamas is “mistreating” the hostages.

Israel released dozens of Palestinian detainees last night as part of an exchange deal with the resistance.



Many detainees arrived in Khan Yunis in severely deteriorated health conditions due to torture. pic.twitter.com/zTa0VKpG3O — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 27, 2025

The Zionists are especially angry over the live coverage of the “handover events” where hostages are seen happy, smiling and chatting with masked al Qassam Brigade fighters.

In one of the videos released from Gaza, one of the Israeli captives is seen kissing the forehead of a Resistance fighter.

The Zionists however agreed to release the Palestinian prisoners after Qatar, Egypt and U.S. mediators intervened.

As part of the Gaza Ceasefire Deal, Resistance is releasing 3 captives every Saturday. It however said 06 hostages Saturday Feb 22 in a mark of humanitarian gesture.

Earlier, in six rounds of prisoners-hostages swap , Resistance has released 19 Israeli captives in exchange of 1,135 Palestinian prisoners released by the Zionist occupation.

With today's handover, 24 living captives have been released, including 5 Thai nationals , and 04 dead bodies. On the other hand, the total number of Palestinians released by Israel after the 7th batch of prisoners-swap is 1,776.

Hamas earlier proposed a deal for the release of all Israeli captives in Gaza in one go in return of a permanent ceasefire and the full withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from Gaza.

