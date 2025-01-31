3rd batch of Israeli hostages released at site near Sinwar's bombed ‘home’

Palestinian Resistance groups Thursday January 30, 2025 released 3 Israelis and 5 Thai nationals in the 3rd batch of hostage-prisoners exchange at a meticulously planned event amidst high drama

Friday January 31, 2025 2:33 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

[Three of the five Thai citizens in Israel after being released from Gaza on Thursday. (Handout/Israeli Government Press oOffice/Reuters)]

Gaza Strip/Tel Aviv: Palestinian Resistance groups Thursday January 30, 2025 released 3 Israelis and 5 Thai nationals in the 3rd batch of hostage-prisoners exchange at a meticulously planned event amidst high drama.

In return, the Occupation regime released 110 Palestinians, some of whom were lingering in the Israeli jail for years without trial.

Release event near Yahya Sinwar’s home

The first Israeli hostage released on Thursday was 20-year-old Israeli soldier Agam Berger.

Agam Berger was handed over to Red Cross officials at a stage erected near the home where slain Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar was seen fighting with the Israeli Occupation Forces till his last breathe.

Crowds of Gazans were kept back by armed Hamas fighters as Agam Berger emerged walking over rubbles and appeared on the platform. Before her release, Berger was given a certificate and gifts by the masked fighters.

A huge crowd watching the “hostage release event” at Tel Aviv's Hostages Square cheered as the Israeli soldier surrounded by masked gunmen appeared – walking over rubbles with Yahya Sinwar’s damaged home looking in the background.

"I'm thrilled... to see her face, to see her going back to her family. It's exciting," Yahel Oren, who served in the same unit as Ms Berger a decade ago, told the BBC.

About two hours later, in Khan Younis in South Gaza, the seven other hostages – 02 Israelis and 5 Thai nationals, were released and handed over to Red Cross amid chaotic scenes.

Besides Berger, those released included Israeli nationals Arbel Yehud (29) and Gadi Moses (80).

In photos and videos shared online, Israeli soldier Agam berger is seen wearing a Palestine bracelet, something which will haunt the Zionist occupation for long.

Thai nationals released Thursday included agricultural workers Pongsak Thaenna, Sathian Suwannakham, Watchara Sriaoun, Bannawat Seathao and Surasak Lamnao.

The Israeli doctors later confirmed all hostages - 3 Israelis and 5 Thai nationals, released Thursday are in good and fair health.

Dr Osnat Levzion-Korach, director of the Shamir Medical Center in Tel Aviv, said the Thais presented well despite not having been exposed to sunlight for extended periods of time, The Associated Press news agency reports.

110 Palestinians released in exchange

The Israeli Occupation Forces Thursday released 110 Palestinian prisoners in exchange of 3 Israeli hostages as part of the terms and conditions part of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

The Palestinian Resistance Groups released the 5 Thai nationals without any condition.

Among the 110 Palestinians released Thursday, 30 were minors and 32 were facing life sentence.

Saif Al-Din Darwish, 15 years old from Aida Camp in Bethlehem. Saif is the youngest Palestinian prisoner freed today in the exchange deal.

The Palestinians released Thursday included Samih Shobki from Qalqilya, Zakaria Zubeidi, Rida Obeid and Mohammed Rushda, Mohammed Abu Hilal of Occupied Jerusalem, Ahmed Marshoud of Nablus and others.

As it did previously, Israeli Occupation Forces storm the home of the freed Prisoner Sobhi Abu Khalifa in Anata, Occupied Jerusalem, and assault some of his family members.

[Saif Al-Din Darwish - 15 years old from Aida Camp in Bethlehem, is the youngest Palestinian prisoner freed today in the exchange deal.]

Israel and Hamas signed Gaza Ceasefire and hostages-prisoners exchange deal mediated by Qatar and Egypt which came into force on January 19, 2025 .

The Israeli Occupation forces are releasing some 30 Palestinians in exchange of every Israeli hostage released by the Palestinian Resistance.

In first batch, 90 Palestinians were released in exchange of 03 Israelis on January 19 , as many as 200 Palestinians were released in exchange of 04 Palestinians on January 25 and a total of 110 Palestinians were released in exchange of 03 Israelis on Thursday.

