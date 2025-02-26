Anam Zafar of MANUU bags AIR 1 in UGC NET JRF

Wednesday February 26, 2025 7:56 PM , Education Desk

Maulana Azad National Urdu University: Anam Zafar, a student of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), has secured All India Rank 1 in the UGC-NET JRF December 2024 examination.

The UGC-NET JRF December 2024 examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from January 03 to 27, 2025 spanning over 9 days.

The NTA declared the UGC-NET December 2024 result on Saturday February 22, 2024.

In a statement released today, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) said, Anam Zafar, M.Ed 4th Sem student, is among the UGC NET Dec 2024 toppers, securing the All India Rank 1 in the UGC-NET JRF examination.

A total of 8,49,166 candidates had registered for the exam held in 16 shifts at 558 exam centers in 266 cities across India.

UGC NET Result: Key Highlights

The NTA conducts UGC–NET December 2024 for (i) ‘Award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, (ii) ‘Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and (iii) ‘Admission to Ph.D. only’ for 85 subjects in CBT, i.e. online mode.

According to the UGC NET result data released by the NTA:

Candidates qualified for JRF and Assistant Professor: 5,158

Candidates qualified for Assistant Professor and Admission to Ph D: 48,161

Candidates qualified for Ph.D. only: 114,445

UGC NET Dec 2024 Cut off

Along wth the result, the NTA has also released the UGC NET 2024 subject-wise and category-wise cut-off. Candidates can download the UGC NET Cut-Off 2024 in PDF from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET Decemebr 2024 data further revealed that of the total 8,49,166 - including 4,77,397 females, 3,71,718 males and 51 third gender who had registered, 6,49,490 appeared for the exam held in online mode.

The NTA had installed around 35,000 cameras and over 40,000 mobile phone jammers at the exam centres in order to ensure a transparent exam.

