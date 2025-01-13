Intel Core Ultra 200V Series Processors Unpacked - What's New

Monday January 13, 2025 0:46 AM , ummid.com News Network

Tech giant Intel launched Intel Core Ultra 200V Series mobile processors at CES 2025 that ended on January 11, 2025 at Las Vegas, Nevada in the United States.

Intel Core Ultra 200V Series mobile processors are designed to revolutionize mobile computing for businesses, creators and enthusiast gamers.

The latest additions to the Intel Core Ultra family feature cutting-edge AI enhancements, increased efficiency and performance improvements.

“Intel Core Ultra processors are setting new benchmarks for mobile AI and graphics, once again demonstrating the superior performance and efficiency of the x86 architecture as we shape the future of personal computing,” said Michelle Johnston Holthaus, interim co-CEO of Intel and CEO of Intel Products.

“The strength of our AI PC product innovation, combined with the breadth and scale of our hardware and software ecosystem across all segments of the market, is empowering users with a better experience in the traditional ways we use PCs for productivity, creation and communication, while opening up completely new capabilities with over 400 AI features", Michelle said.

"Intel is only going to continue bolstering its AI PC product portfolio in 2025 and beyond as we sample our lead Intel 18A product to customers now ahead of volume production in the second half of 2025", he added.

Intel Core Ultra 200V Series includes Intel vPro, Intel Core Ultra 200HX and H Series mobile processors.

Key Intel vPro features

Enhanced Productivity: Intel Core Ultra 200V processors help deliver exceptional battery life in thin-and-light designs, empowering AI experiences on the go.

Intel Core Ultra 200V processors help deliver exceptional battery life in thin-and-light designs, empowering AI experiences on the go. Advanced Security: Intel vPro Security is the only hardware-assisted security validated by the MITRE ATT&CK framework, with more than 150 silicon-enabled mitigations. A new Intel Partner Security Engine provides an isolated platform for third-party firmware, such as Microsoft Pluton, enhancing sensitive data protection.

Intel vPro Security is the only hardware-assisted security validated by the MITRE ATT&CK framework, with more than 150 silicon-enabled mitigations. A new Intel Partner Security Engine provides an isolated platform for third-party firmware, such as Microsoft Pluton, enhancing sensitive data protection. Seamless Manageability: New out-of-band diagnosis and remediation tools, including Intel Endpoint Cloud Services, simplify remote support and ensure rapid recovery from PC outages. Intel vPro Fleet Services, which will preview in the first half of this year, allows IT professionals to manage PC fleets remotely via an Intel-hosted cloud service. It is ideal for organizations seeking flexible, cloud-based device management.

New out-of-band diagnosis and remediation tools, including Intel Endpoint Cloud Services, simplify remote support and ensure rapid recovery from PC outages. Intel vPro Fleet Services, which will preview in the first half of this year, allows IT professionals to manage PC fleets remotely via an Intel-hosted cloud service. It is ideal for organizations seeking flexible, cloud-based device management. Unrivaled Stability: With Intel vPro’s support for 99.7% app compatibility, IT managers can confidently migrate to the latest technologies without disrupting business operations.

Intel Core Ultra 200HX and H series Processors key features

Up to 24 cores – eight Performance-cores (P-cores) and 16 Efficient-cores (E-cores) – for HX-series and up to 16 cores – six P-cores, eight E-cores and two low-power E-cores – for H-series, based on Intel’s latest core architecture.

These new processors give gamers, creators and professionals the computing power they need for gaming and creating on the go – including up to 41% better multi-thread (MT) performance for Intel Core Ultra 200HX series compared to prior-gen HX-series processors.

The Intel Core Ultra 200H series features Intel Arc graphics with up to eight Intel Xe cores featuring Intel Xe Matrix Extensions (XMX) for AI acceleration – providing up to 22% better gaming performance compared with prior gen H-series processors.

with up to eight Intel Xe cores featuring Intel Xe Matrix Extensions (XMX) for AI acceleration – providing up to 22% better gaming performance compared with prior gen H-series processors. Across the entire platform these processors deliver up to 99 TOPS (trillion operations per second) when using the graphics processing unit (GPU), central processing unit (CPU) and neural processing unit (NPU).

The Intel Core Ultra 200HX series processor is Intel’s first mobile enthusiast AI PC with a built-in NPU, providing 13 TOPS.

The Intel Core Ultra 200HX series processor provides the latest in bandwidth and connectivity, with as many as 48 total PCIe lanes (including PCIe 4.0 and 5.0) to connect the latest discrete GPUs and storage.

Packaging improvements result in a 33% smaller processor package overall, enabling new premium thin-and-light designs without compromising on performance.



Additionally, Intel is launching its Intel Core Ultra 200U series mobile processors featuring up to two P-cores and eight E-cores, Intel Xe LPG graphics, and up to 24 platform TOPS.

Intel Core Ultra 200U series systems give users a great balance of performance, power efficiency and price.



