DTE Maha Post SSC Diploma 2025 Round 1 Allotment - Check Here

Candidates should note that after the display of Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 1 allotment result 2025 today, confirmation of the offered and allotted seat should be done from July 13 to 15, 2025

Saturday July 12, 2025 1:20 AM , ummid.com News Network

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Polytechnic CAP Round 1 Allotment 2025: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra is releasing on its official website poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Saturday July 12, 2025 the result of CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment of the students seeking admission in First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical and Polytechnic Courses in Engineering / Technology for the year 2025-26.

Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has confirmed date but not mentioned any exact time for the release of CAP Round 1 result today. However, the Poly 25 allotment result will be published any time by today evening.

Students should note that after the display of Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 1 allotment result 2025 today, confirmation of the offered and allotted seat should be done from July 13 to 15, 2025.

Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra had published Poly 2025 Provisional Merit List for admission in Post SSC Diploma on Wednesday July 02, 2025 and Poly 25 Final Merit List on July 07, 2025 .

Direct link to check Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 1 Result 2025

Click here to go to Admission website: " poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in ".

". Click on "View Provisional Allotment for CAP Round 1".

Enter your Application ID starting with DEN25 and Date of Birth and click on "View Allotment".

Properly check college details, take printout of allotment letter, and proceed for admission confirmation.

Polytechnic Diploma Allotment Procedure

Candidates should also note that the seat will be allotted to students based on the options and preferences submitted by the students and subject to seat availability and merit.

The DTE Maharashtra has started from July 08, 2025 CAP Round 1 Option Form filling and confirmation for admission in First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses in different polytechnic courses for the year 2025-26. The last date of option submission was July 10, 2025.

Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 can participate in CAP Round 2 allotment of which will be subject to vacant seat after 1st round.

Admission process for Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma in Maharashtra was started on May 20, 2025. The last day of application is June 30, 2025.

Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2025 - Important Dates

Online Registration: May 20 to June 30, 2025 ( Extended till July 04 with condition )

) Display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 02, 2025

Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: July 03 to 05, 2025.

Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 07, 2025.

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I : July 08, 2025

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: July 08 to 10, 2025

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: July 12, 2025

Admission confirmation for CAP Round 1: July 13 to 15, 2025

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round 2: July 16, 2025

Polytechnic CAP Round 2 allotment: July 21, 2025

The DTE had earlier released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification.

DTE Maharashtra also released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2024-25, 2023-24, 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.

Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group, Textiles and other streams.

DTE has started admission process of Post SSC Diploma admission for 2025-26 after the Class 10th (SSC) result is announced.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.