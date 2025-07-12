KEAM 2025 Engg Option Registration starts, Allotment on July 18

KEAM 2025 First Phase Allotment (Engineering) will be published in on July 18, 2025. The CEE Kerala will publish Provisional Allotment a day before i.e. on July 17, 2025

Saturday July 12, 2025 11:29 PM , ummid.com News Network

KEAM 2025 Option Registration Engineering: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has asked the students, who have cleared KEAM 2025 and are seeking admission in Engineering UG courses, to complete option registration through the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

"KEAM Option Registration Date"

Option registration for Centralised Allotment Process (CAP) to Professional Degree Courses in Engineering for the year 2025-26 has commenced on July 11, 2025.

The last date of Option Registration is till 11:00 AM on July 16, 2025.

“In this phase of admission process, online options are invited for Engineering courses”, CEE Kerala said.

"KEAM 2025 Allotment Date"

As per the schedule released by CEE Kerala, KEAM 2025 First Phase Allotment of Engineering courses will be published in on July 18, 2025.

Before the first phase allotment, CEE Kerala will publish Provisional Allotment on July 17, 2025.

Candidates who get allotment shall have to remit the fee shown in the allotment memo at any of the Head/Post Offices in Kerala or by way of online payment and confirm their admission from July 18 to 21, 2025.

"Candidates who do not register their options within the stipulated time will not be considered for allotment under any circumstances", the CEE Kerala said.

Steps for KEAM Option Registration

Click here to go to official website: " cee.kerala.gov.in ".

". Click on the given link to go to KEAM Candidate Portal

Log-in using Application Number, Password and Access Code.

Click on the given link to complete option selection.

Students should carefully select their college and institute options as allotment will be done on the preferences chosen in option form.

Candidates who are seeking admission in Pharmacy (B Pharm) should note that Option Registration for them has not started yet. The CEE Kerala has also not published Allotment schedule for KEAM 2025 Pharmacy counselling.

The CEE Kerala had released the KEAM 2025 Engineering and Pharmacy results and toppers list on July 03, 2025. After releasing the rank list, the CEE Kerala also released category list - for Engineering and Pharmacy, on its website.

Candidates should note that KEAM Counselling and Seat Allotment will be held based on the rank obtained by the candidates. KEAM Counselling schedule of the year 2025 will be available on the website soon.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.