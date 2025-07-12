Saudia Airlines officially ends 74-day Hajj 2025 operations

With the departure of the last batch of pilgrims from the Haj Terminus in The Prophet's City Friday, Saudia Airlines officially announced the end of Hajj 2025 operations and service

[Saudia Airlines bids farewell to the last batch of pilgrims Friday July 11, 2025.]

Madinah al Munawwarah: With the departure of the last batch of pilgrims from the Haj Terminus in The Prophet's City Friday, Saudia Airlines officially announced the end of Hajj 2025 operations and service.

The Saudi national carrier bid farewell to the final group of pilgrims departing for the Republic of Indonesia from Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah on Friday July 11, 2025.

Saudia transported more than 808,000 pilgrims on over 4,400 flights from 145 destinations worldwide, using a fleet of 147 aircraft for Hajj 2025.

"Hajj Without Baggage"

The airline implemented the “Hajj Without Baggage” initiative, handling more than 270,000 bags to ensure smoother airport operations.

Additionally, over 240,000 bottles of Zamzam water were distributed.

Onboard services included educational content developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, offering pilgrims detailed information on performing rituals in multiple languages.

"1,673,230 Pilgrims"

Earlier, the General Statistics (GASTAT) Saudi Arabia had said a total of 1,673,230 pilgrims – including 166,654 domestic and 1,506,576 foreign pilgrims, were in Arafat on the Day of Arafah.

Of the total 1,673,230 pilgrims who performed Hajj this year, 877,841 were male and 795,389 were female, the GASTAT said.

Majority of the pilgrims - 1,435,017 arrived by air, 66,465 arrived by road and 5,094 arrived by sea.

Indian Haj Pilgrims in Numbers

Some 175,000 pilgrims from India also performed Hajj this year. Almost all of them travelled to Makkah by air. This included 1,22,518 pilgrims managed by the Hajj Committee of India, under the Ministry of Minority Affairs, while over 50,000 pilgrims travelled to Makkah through Private Tour Operators.

The return journey of the Indian pilgrims started on June 11. The last inbound fight from Saudi Arabia to India was on July 10, 2025, according to the Haj Committee of India flight schedule .

Meanwhile, the Haj Committee of India has already started receiving applications and registration for Hajj 2026 . The likely date of Hajj 2026 is May 24 to 29, 2026. The final date of Haj 2026 (1447), however, will be confirmed after Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH moon sighting.

