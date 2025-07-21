DTE Maha Polytechnic Admission 2025 Round 2 Allotment - Check Here



Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra is releasing on its official website poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Monday July 21, 2025 the result of CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment of the students seeking admission in First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical and Polytechnic Courses in Engineering / Technology for the year 2025-26

Monday July 21, 2025 1:18 AM , ummid.com News Network

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Polytechnic CAP Round 2 Allotment 2025: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra is releasing on its official website poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Monday July 21, 2025 the result of CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment of the students seeking admission in First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical and Polytechnic Courses in Engineering / Technology for the year 2025-26.

Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has confirmed date but not mentioned any exact time for the release of CAP Round 2 result today. However, the Poly 25 allotment result will be published any time by today evening.

Students should note that after the display of Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 2 allotment result 2025 today, confirmation of the offered and allotted seat should be done from July 22 to 24, 2025.

Direct link to check Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 2 Result 2025

Go to Admission website: " poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in ".

". Click on "View Provisional Allotment for CAP Round 2".

Enter your Application ID starting with DEN25 and Date of Birth and click on "View Allotment".

Properly check college details, take printout of allotment letter, and proceed for admission confirmation.



Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 2 can participate in CAP Round 3 allotment of which will be subject to vacant seats availble after 2nd round.

Polytechnic Diploma Allotment Procedure

Admission process for Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma in Maharashtra was started on May 20, 2025. Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma 2025 Provisional Merit List was published on July 02, 2025 and Poly 2025 Final Merit List on July 07, 2025.

DTE Maharashtra had published CAP Round 1 Allotment Result on July 12, 2025. The DTE later started CAP Round 2 for the seats remaining vacant after round 1.

The DTE Maharashtra had started from July 17 to 19, 2025 CAP Round 2 Option Form filling and confirmation for admission in First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses in different polytechnic courses for the year 2025-26.

Candidates should also note that the seat will be allotted to students based on the options and preferences submitted by the students and subject to seat availability and merit.

Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2025 - Important Dates

Online Registration: May 20 to June 30, 2025 (Extended till July 04 with condition)

Display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 02, 2025

Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 07, 2025.

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: July 12, 2025

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round 2: July 16, 2025

Polytechnic CAP Round 2 allotment: July 21, 202 5

5 Admission confirmation based on Round 2 allotment: July 22 to 24, 2025

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round III: July 25, 2025

Display of provisional Allotment of CAP Round 3: July 29, 2025

The DTE had earlier released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification.

DTE Maharashtra also released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2024-25, 2023-24, 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.

Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group, Textiles and other streams.

DTE has started admission process of Post SSC Diploma admission for 2025-26 after the Class 10th (SSC) result is announced.

