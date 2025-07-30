Maharashtra FYJC 2025 Round 4 Allotment Result Published

The School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra has released the Class 11 or FYJC 2025 Round 4 allotment result on its official website mahafyjcadmissions.in ahead of the announced schedule

Wednesday July 30, 2025 8:38 PM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra 11th Admission 2025: The School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra has released the Class 11 or FYJC 2025 Round 4 allotment result on its official website "mahafyjcadmissions.in".

As per the original schedule, the FYJC 2025 or Class 11 Round 4 allotment list was supposed to be published on Friday August 01, 2025.

The department, however, published the 2025 Class 11 and FYJC Rround 4 admission list on its website today i.e. Wednesday July 30, 2025.

Direct Link to FYJC 2025 Allotment Result

Go to the official website: "mahafyjcadmissions.in". Click on "Admission List" and select Round 4 Enter your Application number to find your allotment details Click on Search button Take a prinout for reference

The department has also published the FYJC Round 4 allotment result stream-wise. To download stream-wise FYJC admission list, candidates can click on "Download Allotment List" and then click on Arts, Commerce or Science stream link. The list in PDF will be downloaded.

FYJC Round 4 Admission Confirmation

The students, who are allotted seats in FYJC Round 4, should confirm their admission from July 31 at 11:00 am till 06:30 pm on August 02, 2025, the School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra said.

The Maharashtra School Education and Sport Department, had earlier asked candidates to fill FYJC Part 1 form for Round 4 from July 25 to 26, 2025. FYJC Part 2 or option form for FYJC Round 4 was submitted by the students from July 28 to 29, 2025.

The Maharashtra School Education and Sport Department started the Round 4 admission of Class 11 after publishing the allotment results of Round 3 on July 24, 2025. The school education department had earlier completed the FYJC CAP rounds 1 and 2 as per the mentioned schedule.

Class 11 Admission Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Education Department has been conducting online admission process for FYJC and Class 11th in Mumbai MMR since 2009-10, that was later extended to Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad (discontinued in 2022) and Amravati in 2013-14.

The department, however, has decided to conduct admission for Class 11 or Junior Colleges across Maharashtra in online mode via a centralized CAP Round Process from the academic year 2025-26, as per a government notification .

The intake capacity is 21,23,040 - including 18,97,526 seat CAP Round Seats and 2,25,514 seats Quota seats.

The FYCJ 2025-2026 admissions are being conducted for more than 21 lakh students across 9,435 colleges, covering streams such as Arts, Science and Commerce.

