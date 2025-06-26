Maharashtra 11th Admission 2025 Round 1 Allotment Today, Check Here

Maharashtra FYJC 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result will be published on the Class 11 admission website mahafyjcadmissions.in today at 05:00 PM

Thursday June 26, 2025 4:32 PM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Round 1 Allotment: School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra is set to release on its official website mahafyjcadmissions.in today i.e. Thursday June 26, 2025 Round 1 Allotment List of the students who are seeking admission in Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC).

FYJC 2025 Allotment Result Date and Time

According to the FYJC Admission Schedule 2025, Round 1 Allotment result of Maharashtra Junior Colleges will be released on the official website "mahafyjcadmissions.in" today at 05:00 pm.

Along with publishing the Maharashtra 11th Round 1 allotment, the department will also display cut off marks for FYJC admission round 1.

Before publishing the allotment result (Round 1 college allocation result), the Education Department released the Provisional Merit List on June 06, 2025 and FYJC 2025 Final Merit List of the registered candidates on June 11, 2025.

After the publication of the final merit list, Class 11 admission of students under management quota were conducted in Zero Round.

FYJC 2025 Round 1 Admission Confirmation

Students should note that they will be required to confirm their admission as per the allotted seat from June 27 to July 03, 2025 till 06:00 pm.

"During this time, students are required to check their login for allotment details, upload remaining documents and proceed with admission to the allotted Junior College", the Maharashtra education department said.

Students should also note that the school education department will publish on July 04, 2025 details of vacant seats (vacancy) for CAP Round 2.

Direct Link to FYJC 2025 Allotment Result

Go to the official website: "mahafyjcadmissions.in". Click on "Round 1 Allotment Result" on right side bar of the home page. Log-in using ID and Password if asked. Enter the Captcha code as you see in the box. Click on the appropriate code o download FYJC PuneMerit List in PDF.

FYJC 2025 CAP Round 2

Students who do not get admission in CAP Round 1, can participate in second round. Option form submission for FYJC 2025 CAP Round 2 will start from July 04, 2025, according to the Maharashtra 11th admission schedule 2025.

The Maharashtra Education Department has been conducting online admission process for FYJC and Class 11th in Mumbai MMR since 2009-10, that was later extended to Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad (discontinued in 2022) and Amravati in 2013-14.

The department, however, has decided to conduct admission for Class 11 or Junior Colleges across Maharashtra in online mode via a centralized CAP Round Process from the academic year 2025-26, as per a government notification .

The intake capacity is 21,23,040 - including 18,97,526 seat CAP Round Seats and 2,25,514 seats Quota seats.

The FYCJ 2025-2026 admissions are being conducted for more than 21 lakh students across 9,435 colleges, covering streams such as Arts, Science and Commerce.

