US to save Netanyahu as it saved Israel: Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday June 25, 2025 said he will save Benjamin Netanyahu, despite all his crimes, the way the country has saved Israel

Thursday June 26, 2025 12:50 PM , Social Media Desk

[Trump and Netanyahu in Oval Office, White House (File image: Social Media)]

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday June 25, 2025 said he will save Benjamin Netanyahu, despite all his crimes, the way the country has saved Israel.

In a social media post, Trump asked Israel to pardon Netanyahu who is facing charges of corruption, and virtually threatened, even if he is not, then the United States would be there to his rescue.

"Witch Hunt"

Writing on social media platform Truth Social, Trump heaped lavish praise on Netanyahu, a declared war criminal, called him a "warrior" and said charges and court summons against him are "witch hunt".

“It was the United States of America that saved Israel, and now it is going to be the United States of America that saves Bibi Netanyahu", Trump wrote.

Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust — accusations he denies. The trial began in 2020 and covers three separate criminal cases. He has pleaded not guilty, according to Reuters.

“Bibi Netanyahu’s trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a pardon given to a great hero who has done so much for the State (of Israel),” Trump wrote on Truth Social, saying he had learnt Netanyahu was due to appear in court on Monday.

"Great War Time PM"

Trump also called Netanyahu Israel's "Great War Time Prime Minister", and said he was shocked to learn "the State of Israel is continuing its ridiculous Witch Hunt against him".

Trump called Netanyahu "a Warrior, perhaps no other Warrior in the History of Israel", adding, "Nobody in th history of Israel fought for the country the way Netanyahu did".

"Despite all of this, I just learned that Bibi has been summoned to court", Trump wrote.

"He deserves much better than this.... Netanyahu's trial should be cancelled immediately or a Pardon given to a Great Hero, who has done so much for the State", he wrote.

Israeli media reported that Netanyahu’s cross-examination began on June 3 in a Tel Aviv court and is expected to take about a year.

"Corrupt, Criminal"

Netanyahu is seen in Israel as “ corrupt criminal defendant ”, “gang leader” and often been referred to as " Crime Minister ".

It has been repeatedly accused that Netanyahu is dragging Israel into war - first in Gaza, Palestine and recently with Iran, with the sole of intention of saving himself from prison and remain in office. This accusation has also been made by former U.S. President Bill Clinton only last week.

Bill Clinton, "Under Netanyahu, the Israelis have no intention of giving the Palestinians a state"



"Netanyahu has long wanted to fight Iran because that way he can stay in office for ever and ever. He's been there for 20 years"



"I think we have to try and diffuse this"



"I do… pic.twitter.com/DeVeR71205 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 22, 2025

Also, International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued a warrant against him .

Trump's claim of saving Israel should also be read in the context that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the United Nations regard the Zionist state as "illegal occupier".

The UN has in fact asked Israel to vacate all the Palestinian occupied lands.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.