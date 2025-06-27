Maharashtra 11th 2025 Allotment Delayed, Check New Date

Friday June 27, 2025 12:03 PM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra has postponed the release of Class 11 or FYJC 2025 Round 1 allotment result.

The FYJC 2025 or Class 11 round 1 allotment list was supposed to be published on Thursday June 26, 2025, as per the admission schedule.

The department however postponed the release of the allotment result by four days.

"Round 1 CAP List will be published on 30th June 2025", the Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department said in a statement posted on its website.

FYJC Admission 2025 Revised Schedule

The Maharashtra Education Department also published the revised schedule of the online Class 11 admission currently underway across the state.

As per the revised schedule, the allotment result will be published on June 30 and the admission process will start from 1st July 2025 till 7th July 2025.

"The vacancy after the FYJC CAP Round 1 will be published on July 09, 2025", the department said.

The Round 1 Allotment result of Maharashtra Junior Colleges will be available on the official website "mahafyjcadmissions.in" after the release.

Direct Link to FYJC 2025 Allotment Result

Go to the official website: "mahafyjcadmissions.in". Click on "Round 1 Allotment Result" on right side bar of the home page. Log-in using ID and Password if asked. Enter the Captcha code as you see in the box. Click on the appropriate code o download FYJC PuneMerit List in PDF.

FYJC 2025 CAP Round 2

Students who do not get admission in CAP Round 1, can participate in second round. Option form submission for FYJC 2025 CAP Round 2 will start after July 09, 2025.

The Maharashtra Education Department has been conducting online admission process for FYJC and Class 11th in Mumbai MMR since 2009-10, that was later extended to Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad (discontinued in 2022) and Amravati in 2013-14.

The department, however, has decided to conduct admission for Class 11 or Junior Colleges across Maharashtra in online mode via a centralized CAP Round Process from the academic year 2025-26, as per a government notification .

The intake capacity is 21,23,040 - including 18,97,526 seat CAP Round Seats and 2,25,514 seats Quota seats.

The FYCJ 2025-2026 admissions are being conducted for more than 21 lakh students across 9,435 colleges, covering streams such as Arts, Science and Commerce.

