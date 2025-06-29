OFSS Inter 2025 Last Date of Admission Extended

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date of admission confirmation based on OFSS Inter First Merit List 2025, also called as OFSS 1st Selection List 2025, released earlier

Sunday June 29, 2025 5:39 PM , ummid.com News Network

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had released the OFSS Inter or Class 11 1st Merit List on June 04, 2025 on the official website www.ofssbihar.info.

After releasing the merit list, the board had asked students whose names appear in the merit list to confirm admission by June 10, 2025.

The board later extended the last date of admission confirmation, first till June 28 and now till July 03, 2025.

The Bihar School Examination Board had started receiving Online Application forms for Class 11 (Intermediate) Admission 2025 through Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) website (www.ofssbihar.info) from April 24, 2025.

The last date of application was initially fixed as May 03, 2025. It was later extended till May 20, 2025. The board has now officially confirmed the date to release the first merit list and selection list along with intimation letter on its website.

OFSS Inter 2025 Second Selection List

After the culmination of the OFSS Round 1 Admission 2025 on July 03, the board will publish the second merit list or second selection list.

Candidates who did not find their name in the 1st merit list can wait for the second merit for the OFSS Inter Round 2 admission.

The Class 11 or Intermediate admission process in a total of 9,907 colleges in Bihar having more than 11 lakh seats is fully online and is conducted through Online Facilitation System for Students.

The students who have passed the Matriculation Examination or 10th Class or equivalent examination from Bihar School Examination Board, Central Board for Secondary education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or any other State board are eligible to apply online for admission.

