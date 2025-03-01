Chhattisgarh Municipal Election Results 2025 Not Surprising

There is nothing surprising in BJP’s victory and Congress’s defeat in Chhattisgarh Municipal Elections 2025 because in the municipal elections held exactly one year after the assembly elections, the ruling party generally has the upper hand

Saturday March 1, 2025 5:45 PM , Sanjay Parate

The results of elections held in 173 municipal bodies in Chhattisgarh, which include 10 Municipal Corporations, 49 Municipal Councils and 114 Nagar Panchayats, have been declared. There were a total of 3200 wards in these elections, out of which BJP has won 1868, Congress 952 and others 227 wards.

There is nothing surprising in BJP’s victory, because in the municipal elections held exactly one year after the assembly elections, the ruling party generally has the upper hand. There is no grief over Congress’s defeat, because Congress’s defeat was certain. Perhaps Congress is also not sad about this, because it was contesting the elections only for show and to lose.

But those who know and understand the danger looming over the country in the form of Sangh-BJP, are definitely saddened by the fact that in the last one year, the support base of Congress has weakened further and it has lost its lead even in the municipal bodies of those areas where it had a lead in the assembly elections.

BJP has captured all the mayor posts of 10 municipal corporations. Congress has won only 8 president posts of Nagar Palika Parishad, while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won 1 and independents have won 5 posts.

The BJP has succeeded in winning 35 president posts. Similarly, Congress has won only 22 seats of Nagar Panchayat presidents, while BSP has won 1 and independents have won 10 seats. It is worth mentioning that the election for these posts has been done directly by the public and not by the ward councilors.

Congress has got a total of 31.25% votes for the posts of these municipal bodies chiefs and 33.58% votes for the ward councillor seats, while BJP has got 56.04% and 46.62% votes respectively. In the assembly elections, Congress and BJP had got 42.23% and 46.27% votes respectively. The decline in the support base of Congress is evident when compared to the assembly election votes.

Even in a year, Congress has not been able to overcome the weaknesses due to which it lost the assembly elections. The Congress party’s organisation is disorganised and is plagued by factionalism, as a result of which it was unable to conduct a united election campaign.

Instead of giving tickets to grassroot leaders with mass base, it gave preference to candidates who could spend money, but they could not stand against the money power of BJP. During its rule, it had committed huge corruptions, citing investigation of which, the BJP government has arrested many Congress leaders and officers.

Congress has no answer to these scams and it could not withstand the aggressive attacks of the BJP. It is continuing to implement the policies of liberal Hindutva, due to which it could not counter the BJP’s policy of communal polarisation.

Congress did not have any political and policy campaign. It spent all its time in ‘counterattacking’ BJP leaders. BJP also wanted the same. Both were silent on the matter of policies. Congress also had to bear the loss of this.

But these elections at the lowest level have also shown that in the generally polarized politics between Congress and BJP, 15-20 percent of the population of the state is still outside the political influence of Congress and BJP.

This is the reason why 12% councilor seats including independents have been won by non-BJP, non-Congress candidates. This situation has remained since the formation of Chhattisgarh.

In the last assembly elections, BSP got 2% and AAP got 1% votes and both these parties could not win a single seat. However, in these municipal elections, AAP has won 1 Nagar Palika President and BSP has won 1 Nagar Panchayat President post.

These victories show their wide political influence in the areas where they have taken place. CPI has won a total of 6 ward councilors – 5 in Kirandul and 1 in Rajnandgaon. In Bakimongra Palika area, CPI(M) contested 4 councilor seats, it stood second in 3.

These results show the impact of CPI (M)’s struggle in this area. This public outside the political influence of Congress-BJP can prove to be helpful in realizing the dream of a strong anti-BJP front, if Congress takes political initiative in this direction and the left supports it.

But the first condition for the realization of any such front will be that a sharp and continuous struggle should be waged at the grassroots level on the problems faced by the common people, so that it can win the trust of the common people.

Along with this, this front will also have to be vigilant against any tendency of compromise with liberal Hindutva or Hindutva politics, so that the principle of secularism can be protected in our politics.

[The writer, Sanjay Parate, is the Vice President of Chhattisgarh Kisan Sabha, affiliated to All India Kisan Sabha.]

