Jharkhand Board 10th Hindi, Science re-exams dates confirmed

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has confirmed the re-exam dates of Hindi and Science papers of Class 10 board exams 2025 cancelled because of reports of paper leak

Saturday March 1, 2025 8:07 PM , ummid.com News Network

JAC 10th 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has confirmed the re-exam dates of Hindi and Science papers of Class 10 board exams 2025 cancelled because of reports of paper leak.

The Class 10 board exams 2025 in Jharkhand started on February 11 and will continue till March 20, 2025.

As per the Class 10 time table of the 2025 board exams released by Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Hindi language paper was held on February 18 whereas Science paper was conducted on February 20, 2025.

The Jharkhand Academic Council however cancelled both the papers following the reports claiming that the question papers of the two subjects were leaked on social media.

JAC Class X Hindi, Science Re-exam dates

The Jharkhand Academic Council has now confirmed the re-exam dates of the two papers.

As per the JAC notification, the Hindi language re-exam will take place on March 07 whereas Science paper re-exam will be held on March 08, 2025.

The Class 12 or Inter exams 2025 in Jharkhand also started along with Class 10. More than 7.84 lakh students have enrolled for the exams, which are being conducted at over 2,000 centers across the state.



