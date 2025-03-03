Germany Election Results 2025: Key Takeaways

The results of Germany’s general election show that the center-right political party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), is once again on track to become the largest party and reclaim power

Monday March 3, 2025 0:31 AM , Asish Gupta

[CDU leader Friedrich Merz (L) with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.]

As per earlier predictions, the results of Germany’s general election show that the center-right political party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), is once again on track to become the largest party and reclaim power.

From 2005 to 2021, Angela Merkel served as Germany’s Chancellor, marking one of the most significant periods for the CDU. After a four-year gap, the CDU is poised to take power again following Sunday’s election.

Although the CDU leads in the election results, it has failed to win over Germany’s young voters. An analysis of the recently concluded German election results reveals that the future political battle will be between the far-right and the leftists.

This is because German youth voters have leaned toward these two extremes of the political spectrum. The majority of these young voters have supported the leftist party Die Linke, with the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), or Alternative for Germany, coming in second.

Although the CDU secured over 28 percent of the vote overall and defeated the outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party (SPD), the CDU leader, 69-year-old Friedrich Merz, received very little support among young Germans.

The AfD garnered 20 percent of the vote, securing second place overall — the highest result for a far-right party since World War II. Among young voters, the popular Die Linke received 8.7 percent of the vote overall, a surprising success compared to previous polls. Voter turnout in this election was a record-breaking 83.5 percent, the highest since German reunification in 1990.

Die Linke gained widespread popularity among the youth, especially among 18- to 24-year-olds, where it secured 25 percent of the vote—the highest among all parties. This represents a 17 percent increase compared to the 2021 election, according to the German election research institute Infratest Dimap, which conducted exit polls for the ARD public broadcaster.

Comparatively, the far-right AfD emerged as the biggest winner of the election, doubling its vote share from 2021. The party attracted new voters due to its tough stance on immigration policy, economic issues, and pro-Russia positions. Among young voters, 21 percent supported the AfD, a 14 percent increase from 2021.

The CDU and Christian Social Union (CSU) alliance won the election with 208 out of 630 seats. However, most of their supporters are aged 45 and above. In contrast, only 13 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds voted for them. Although the CDU is the largest party, it failed to secure an absolute majority and will need to form a coalition to govern.

A minimum of 316 parliamentarians is required to form a government. The outgoing ruling SPD recorded its worst result since World War II. Party leader and Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced his resignation.

However, if Merz attempts to form a coalition, the SPD could remain in the government. The SPD received only 12 percent of the vote among 18- to 24-year-olds, down from 15 percent in 2021. Both Die Linke and AfD, albeit to varying degrees, successfully tapped into the concerns of the youth.

A 2024 study by Shell Energy found that 81 percent of Germans aged 12 to 25 were most concerned about the Ukraine war, 67 percent about poverty, and 64 percent about environmental pollution. Another 2024 survey of 2,000 young people showed that 41 percent of those aged 14 to 29 were worried about rising immigration.

Additionally, the AfD’s popularity is growing due to the housing crisis, economic challenges, and poverty. The AfD has particularly attracted young male voters because its anti-immigration agenda has become more normalized. Compared to four years ago, young voters are now less fearful of the AfD’s agenda.

Support for the AfD among young voters is higher among males than females. While young men still vote for leftist parties more than older men, they support the AfD at a much higher rate than young women. One in four men under 25 voted for the AfD, compared to only 14 percent of women in the same age group.

The reason for this gap is unclear, but differing views on immigration and gender equality appear to be the main dividing factors. Die Linke, which believes in communist political ideology, advocates for an “immigration society” where all citizens have equal rights and no one is deported.

The party’s manifesto states, “We are fighting for a society where no child grows up in poverty, where every man and woman can live with peace, dignity, and social security. To achieve this, we need a different economic and social system—democratic socialism.”

One reason for Die Linke’s popularity among the youth is its active presence on social media, particularly on platforms like TikTok. A speech by the party’s new leader, Heidi Reichinnek, against CDU leader Merz went viral.

Overall, the party performed better than previous polls, especially among the youth, making it significantly stronger than it was four years ago. While leftists have a slight edge among German youth, the rise of far-right politics in recent years is noticeable across Europe and the world. Factors such as economic uncertainty, immigration crises, nationalist ideologies, and cultural changes are driving this trend.

The immigration and refugee crisis has been a major factor behind the rise of far-right parties in Europe. Since 2015, millions of refugees from Syria and other conflict zones have entered Europe. According to the European Border and Coast Guard Agency “Frontex,” over 1.3 million illegal immigrants entered the European Union in 2015 alone. This event created a sense of insecurity and cultural concern among many Europeans.

Far-right parties capitalized on these fears by adopting anti-immigration stances and emphasizing the protection of national identity and cultural heritage. For example, Germany’s Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) and France’s National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, gained popularity through their anti-immigration positions.

In Hungary, the far-right Fidesz party, led by Viktor Orbán, has remained in power by implementing strict immigration policies. During the 2015 migrant crisis, Orbán built a border fence and stated, “We want to preserve Hungary’s Christian culture.” This nationalist and culturally conservative stance has garnered widespread support, especially in rural areas.

In Sweden, Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Åkesson has said, “To make Sweden safe again, we must stop immigration.”

In Italy, the rise of Lega (formerly Lega Nord) is tied to the migrant crisis in the Mediterranean. The arrival of migrants amid economic stagnation and poverty in southern Italy has fueled local discontent. Lega leader Matteo Salvini has stated, “Italy cannot be Europe’s refugee camp,” a statement that has stoked national pride and anti-immigration sentiment among Italians.

Economic instability and inequality are other key drivers of the far-right’s rise. The 2008 global financial crisis and subsequent economic downturns and unemployment across Europe have contributed to this trend. Many Europeans believe traditional political parties have failed to address economic crises.

Far-right parties have exploited this dissatisfaction by opposing globalization and European Union policies. A report by the “European Social Survey,” which analyzes the attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors of citizens in 30 European countries, shows that support for far-right parties is higher in economically weaker regions.

Conducted annually by the Catholic University of Leuven (Belgium) and the Centre for Comparative Social Surveys (City University, London), the survey provides examples such as Italy’s Lega Nord and Greece’s Golden Dawn, which gained popularity during economic crises.

Dissatisfaction with the European Union’s centralized policies and control has also fueled the rise of far-right parties. Many Europeans feel the EU undermines their national sovereignty. Brexit (Britain’s exit from the EU) is a notable example of this discontent.

Far-right parties have gained popularity by taking anti-EU stances. For instance, Marine Le Pen in France and Geert Wilders’ Party for Freedom in the Netherlands are known for their anti-EU positions. Globalization and multiculturalism have led many Europeans to fear losing their national and cultural identities.

Far-right parties have leveraged these fears by promoting nationalism and the preservation of cultural heritage. For example, Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz in Hungary has gained popularity by emphasizing cultural and national identity preservation. Terrorism and insecurity are additional factors behind the far-right’s rise.

Terrorist attacks and insecurity in Europe have bolstered far-right parties. Many Europeans believe traditional political parties have failed to ensure security. Far-right parties have gained traction by promising strict immigration policies and stronger national security. For instance, Marine Le Pen’s party saw a surge in popularity after the Charlie Hebdo attack in France.

Far-right parties use social media to deliver their messages directly to the public, bypassing traditional media influence. A “Digital News Report” found that many people get political news and knowledge from social media platforms. For example, Donald Trump’s election campaign in the United States succeeded through social media.

Many Europeans are dissatisfied with political institutions and politicians, feeling that these institutions do not address their needs and concerns. Far-right parties capitalize on this discontent by presenting themselves as “anti-establishment.” For example, Italy’s Five Star Movement and Spain’s Vox party have gained popularity with anti-establishment stances. Vox leader Santiago Abascal has said, “We will defend tradition, family, and Christian values.”

The rise of far-right parties is a complex and multifaceted phenomenon. Immigration, economic crises, cultural identity crises, terrorism, and dissatisfaction with political establishments are the primary drivers. This trend is reshaping the political landscape of Europe and other parts of the world, increasingly creating deep divisions among the public that will influence the future trajectory of European politics.

[The writer, Asish Gupta, is a journalist. Currently, he is the Delhi News Bureau Chief of Asomiya Pratidin, an Assamese daily published by Assam’s leading media house, the Pratidin Group.]

References:

BBC News, “Why Europe is Moving Toward the Far-Right,” 2024

The Guardian, “The Rise of Nationalism in Europe,” 2023

The Economist, “Political Changes in Europe,” 2024

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.