Ramadan 2025: Itikaf Registration in Makkah Haram, Masjid Nabawi from March 5

Online registration for the prospective worshipers intending to perform Itikaf at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Masjid e Nabawi will start from Wednesday March 05, 2025

Sunday March 2, 2025 1:01 PM , ummid.com News Network

Itikaf 2025: Online registration for the prospective worshipers intending to perform Itikaf at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Masjid e Nabawi will start from Wednesday March 05, 2025.

"Online registration for pilgrims who wish to perform Itikaf at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and The Prophet's Mosque, Masjid e Nabawi in Madinah will start from Wednesday corresponding 5th of Ramadan 1446 AH to March 05, 2025", the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said.

"Registration will start via the official website of the authority at 11:00 AM on Wednesday", the General Presidency said.

The authority said that the registration will end when the number of slots allotted for the ritual of itikaf is complete.

The registration will be online and the pilgrims will need to fill up the application form available on “eservice.gph.gov.sa/visit/Home.aspx”.

Itikaf registration for the Makkah Haram and Masjid e Nabawi is same. The pilgrims need to select their mosque preference while filling up the online form.

Itikaf will begin on 20th Ramadan 1446AH, corresponding to March 20, and will continue until Ramadan 30.

The authority will start issuing permits for those registered through its official website, and that will be in line with the specific conditions and set criteria.

What is Itikaf?

Itikaf is an Islamic practice consisting of a period of spiritual retreat in a mosque during the last 10 days of Ramadan. It is the Sunnah (Tradition) of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Itikaf can be offered during the Holy Month of Fasting at any mosque in the world. However, the worship at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Masjid Nabawi has special rewards as is the case with Umrah offered during Ramadan .

The Prophet (pbuh) encouraged those who perform Itikaf to spend their time reciting Qur’an, performing prayers and seeking blessings from the Almighty Allah.

The General Presidency will reserve and earmark specific area of the two holy mosques for Itikaf. The worshipers are advised to bring in only a prayer rug, light bed sheet, pillow and two pieces of ihram dress.

