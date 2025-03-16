OFSS Bihar Admission 2025: Online Application Starts Soon

Bihar Inter Class 11th admission for the year 2025 starts after the board declares the Class 10 Matric result

Sunday March 16, 2025 3:09 PM , ummid.com News Network

OFSS Bihar Class 11 Inter Admission 2025: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has launched the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) website (www.ofssbihar.info) for Class 11 Admission 2025 and announced to start soon the Online Application process.

"Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued Online Application Form for taking admission in Intermediate (11th) Class in all colleges of Bihar for the session 2025-2027 in Science, Commerce and Arts streams through Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS)", BSEB said in a message posted on the OFSS official website.

Once started, candidates eligible for admission in Class 11 can follow the steps given below to fill and submit online application form.

Candidates should note that there are nine steps for admission in Class 11 Bihar colleges. All steps are explained in detail in the prospectus as well as on the website. The first step starts with students filling the Common Application Form through the website.

Steps to fill OFSS Common Application Form

Click here to go to the OFSS website: ofssbihar.info. In Important Official Links section of the Home Page, click on "Apply Online". Once the link becomes active complete all the nine steps. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Students should upload all information correctly, including photograph. They are also advised to download the prospectus from OFSS Admission Portal and carefully read it.

Besides other details, the prospectus contains last date to upload marks, sports and other quota, date of releasing BSEB OFSS Intermediate Merit List 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

The students who have passed the Matriculation Examination or 10th Class or equivalent examination from Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Central Board for Secondary education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or any other State board are eligible to apply online for admission.

Bihar Inter Class 11th admission starts after the board declares the Class 10 Matric result. Since the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to declare the Class 10 Matric 2025 possibly by March 31 , OFSS admission 2025 and online registration should start soon after the result announcement.

CBSE Class 10 and ICSE students who passed the 2025 board exams can fill the form once they get their result sheet and score.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.