Bihar 10th Result 2025: When and How to Check

Sunday March 16, 2025 12:20 PM , ummid.com News Network

BSEB Bihar Matric Result 2025: Wait for close to 16 lakh students, who appeared in the Bihar Board 10th Matric Exam 2025 and now waiting for their result, is nearing to end.

The Matric or Class 10 Exam 2025 was conducted by the Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) from February 17 to 25, 2025.

The board released the Answer Key of the 10th exam on March 06 and asked the candidates to raise objections, if any, till March 10, 2025.

BSEB Bihar 10th Result 2025 Date

Bihar board declares the Class 10 result after analyzing the objections raised by the candidates, if any, on the official answer key.

As the last date to raise objections was March 10, 2025, the board will now analyze the objections raised by the candidate and prepare the final answer key. The Class Xth result will then be prepared based on the final answer keys.

The board has not officially confirmed any exact date and time to declare the BSEB 10th result 2025. However, as the last date to raise objections was March 10, 2025, the result can now be declared any moment.

Bihar 10th Toppers List 2025

After conducting the matric board exams, the Bihar board distributes answer sheets of the students with model answers to different school and college staff for assessment. After assessment of the answer sheets and rechecking, temporary merit list is prepared.

The toppers are then called for personal interview. The interview of class 10 toppers is conducted by the Bihar board to reassess their academic excellence.

Bihar board started conducting the interview of toppers few years back following the controversies and scams surrounding the Class 10 Merit List.

The board conducts toppers’ interview 2-3 days before declaring the result. Accordingly, it should call the toppers for interview in the next few days.

Bihar Board Result History

The Bihar board has a history of declaring Classes 10 and 12 results in record time. Last year (2024), BSEB 10th Matric exam was held from Feb 15 to 23, 2024 and the result was announced on March 31, 2024 .

The Matric or Class 10 Secondary Exam 2025 was conducted by the Bihar board from February 17 to 25, 2025. And, since the last date of raising objection was March 10, 2025, the board can declare the 10th Inter 2025 result any time.

Media reports said that evaluation of answer sheets of 15,85,868 students - including 8,18,122 females and 7,67,746 males, who appeared for the 2025 Class 10 board exam in Bihar, have been completed and the board is now finalising the result and merit list.

Multiple media reports citing unnamed board sources are claiming that the BSEB 10th Result 2025 can be declared any time March 31, 2025.

Once declared, the result will be available on the official website "biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in".

Steps to Check BSEB Class 10 Result 2025

Go to the result website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in .

. Click on the link "BSEB Class 10th Result 2025"

Enter your roll number

Click on "Get Results"

Take a printout

Candidates should note that along with board official websites - onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, biharboard.ac.in and bsebinteredu.in, the Bihar board exam results are also declared on bihar.indiaresults.com - board's partner website to host results.

The BSEB Bihar Class 10 result can also be checked via SMS and using Mobile App.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Board is also in the final stage of announcing the BSEB 12th Intermediate result held in February 2025.

