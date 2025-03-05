Samsung One UI 7 beta now available to more Galaxy devices

Seoul: Samsung Electronics Wednesday March 05, 2025 announced the availability of Galaxy AI features on more Galaxy devices through the One UI 7 beta program.

The program is designed to offer the most natural and seamless mobile AI experience.

The One UI 7 beta program will be available for Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 in India, Korea, the U.K. and the U.S. starting from March 6, rolling out to more devices within the month1 including Galaxy S23 series, Tab S10 series and A55.

"Users can apply to join the beta program via Samsung Members. Official update of One UI 7 will be available within April", Samsung said.

Integrating leading AI agents with multimodal capabilities into every touch point of the interface, One UI 7 marks a significant leap forward in creating a new kind of mobile experience where every interaction feels more intuitive than ever before.

