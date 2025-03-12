Watch: Trump behind the wheel in Red Tesla Sedan

U.S. President Donald Trump Wednesday March 12, 2025 posed behind the wheel in a brand new Red Tesla car he bought, as he said, without asking for any discount

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump Wednesday March 12, 2025 posed behind the wheel in a brand new Red Tesla car he bought, as he said, without asking for any discount.

Video footage showed him Trump sitting behind the wheel with Tesla CEO Elon Musk sitting next to him on the shotgun seat.

Trump had on Tuesday announced to buy a new Tesla car in what he said to show his support for Elon Musk.

"Tesla Boycott Calls"

Trump has appointed Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk however is being criticized for the steps and initiatives he is taking. Along with the backlash, there is also a call to boycott Tesla cars leading to massive slump in the automaker’s share prices.

Recently, anti-DOGE protesters gathered outside Tesla stores across the US to protest the automaker's billionaire CEO and his push to slash government spending on behalf of the President, with many holding banners that read "Elon must go away" and "honk if Elon Musk should be fired".

Amidst the wildest campaign against Musk and boycott calls, Trump said “he is strongly standing behind the Tesla Chief” and said he will buy a Tesla car to his support to “one of the world’s great automakers”.

As announced, Trump literally organized a “Tesla Car Mela” in front of the White House. There were different Tesla models – red, blue, grey and Tesla CyberTruck on display.

Trump bought the red Tesla car, read from a literal Tesla sales pitch, complete with pricing and later boarded the newly bought car, sat on the driving seat with Musk sitting next to him explainig the car's features.

The U.S. President, however, did not test drive the car since he is not permitted to, but said that he will leave it at the White House so his staff can drive it.

Watch Video

Trump said he bought the Tesla Red Model S Plaid, worth around $80,000 - at the full price, without any discount.

Talking to reporters, Trump called the Tesla car “a great product” and praised Musk for putting in his life in making the product.

“It’s beautiful… Everything computer”, Trump said while talking to media outside the White House.

“….. Musk has devoted his energy and his life to doing this and I think he has been treated very unfairly”, Trump said.

"When I saw what was happening, I said that I want to buy a Tesla, and we just went to the front. He (Elon Musk) had four beautiful cars there, and I bought one in front of the press. It was a very public purchase, and they're beautiful and do a great job," he said.

Trump also called for the "American Patriots" to buy the car.

