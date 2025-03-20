Launched: Dehydrating Book You Read Only When Watered

Thursday March 20, 2025 7:40 PM , ummid.com News Network

Denver: Water For People, a not-for-profit organisation, has unveiled a book that you can read only when it is watered.

A first of its kind, the Dehydrating Book, has been launched ahead of World Water Day to highlight the devastating effects of the water crisis in Latin America and its direct impact on education and opportunity.

"Months of research, development, and testing have resulted in an innovative storytelling medium that makes the urgency of water scarcity a tangible experience", Water for Peple said.

The Special Ink Used

Just like children, The Dehydrating Book needs water to function. Created using special hydrochromic ink, the book's pages come alive only when water is present. As the pages dehydrate, the story completely disappears.

"It serves as a powerful reminder that access to water means access to education, opportunity, and a brighter future", the NGO said.

The book's main character is Lupita, a thirsty hummingbird who embarks on a quest through the landscapes of Peru in search of water for herself and her friends.

Her journey mirrors the struggle of 1 in 6 children living in water-scarce areas in Latin America and the 447 million children worldwide who lack basic drinking water services at their school.

"Symbolic of Current Realities"

"The Dehydrating Book is symbolic of the current realities and obstacles many communities in Latin America face," says Mark Duey, Water For People's Chief Executive Officer.

"A lack of safe water for students leads to illness, absenteeism, decreased cognitive performance, and low concentration – barriers that prevent children from learning and reaching their full potential", he added.

Water For People Peru Country Director, Gisela Murrugarra, said it is the responsibility of everyone of us to ensure the next generations have access to safe water.

"Each of us, regardless of where we are, whether it's the smallest, furthest village in Peru or the wealthiest neighborhood in Manhattan, has a role to play when it comes to water", she said.

Water For People worked directly with students from Palmira, a village in Peru's Cascas Valley, to develop the story that seamlessly weaves their firsthand experiences into a compelling narrative.

The organisation has worked in Peru since 2008, implementing its Everyone Forever model to ensure lasting water and sanitation access for every family, school, and health clinic.

