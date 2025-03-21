'Nothing New': Reactions After Delhi HC Judge's Cash-in-Home Case

Commenting on the pile of unaccounted cash found at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma, retired judges and lawyers said though the matter is serious they were not surprised as corruption in the Indian Judiciary is not new

Saturday March 22, 2025 0:43 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

New Delhi: Commenting on the pile of unaccounted cash found at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma, retired judges and lawyers said though the matter is serious they were not surprised as corruption in the Indian Judiciary is not new.

"What is there to say in this. Corruption in Judiciary is well known. Not just from today but from a long time", Retired Justice SN Dhingra said talking to media Friday.

Justice Dhingra was responding to the now infamous Cash-in-Home case involving Justice Yashwant Varma of Delhi High Court.

Cash-in-Home Case

A huge cash, according to a section of media INR 15 crore, was recovered from Justice Yashwant Varma’s bungalow, by the firefighters who were there to douse a blaze on March 14, 2025 that coincided with Holi festival.

The case was brought to the notice of CJI Justice Sanjiv Khanna who convened a meeting of SC Collegium Thursday. The Collegium unanimously decided to transfer Justice Varma to Allahabad High Court, his parent court.

“Corruption in Judiciary is on rise due to which the common man has to bear the brunt. But, no action is being taken to eliminate corruption", Justice Dhingra said.

"First of all, there are no rules for the judges of High Court and Supreme Court. The Supreme Court should have immediately taken permission to register an FIR after the recovery of the cash just like an FIR is lodged against a common man", he said.

"A Very Serious Matter"

Former President of Supreme Court Bar Association, Vikas Singh called the cash recovery from the house of the judge a "serious matter".

"If such a huge amount in cash is recovered from the residence of a judge and there is no explanation forthcoming then this has to be taken very seriously. The case has shaken the credibility of the judiciary", Singh said.

"Transferring the judge is not a solution. First of all there should be an in-house inquiry. He should be asked to resign and not hold court", he said.

Anil Tiwari, President, Allahabad High Court Bar Association, questioning the transfer order of the judge asked if Allahabad Hight Court is a trash bin.

"If Rs 15 lakhs are found at the house of a common employee, then he is sent to jail. Cash worth Rs 15 crores is found at the house of a judge and he is being given 'Ghar Wapsi'. Is Allahabad High Court a dustbin?" he asked.

"Misinformation, Rumours"

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Indian in a statement released earlier in the day said that misinformation and rumours were being spread with regard to the incident at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma.

"The proposal for transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma, who is the second senior most Judge in the Delhi High Court and a member of the Collegium, to his parent High Court i.e. the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, where he will be ninth in seniority, is independent and separate from the In-house enquiry procedure (into the alleged recovery of cash).

"The proposal was examined by the Collegium comprising of the Chief Justice of India and four senior most Judges of the Supreme Court on 20th March 2025, and thereafter letters were written to the consultee Judges of the Supreme Court, the Chief Justices of the High Courts concerned and Justice Yashwant Varma. Responses received will be examined and, thereupon, the Collegium will pass a resolution", the SC said.

