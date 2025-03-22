KV Admission 2025 Last Date, Draw Result Time Changed

Saturday March 22, 2025 12:05 PM , ummid.com News Network

KV Admission Schedule 2025: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has extended the last date of application for KV admission in Balvatika-1 & 3 for the academic year 2025-2026 and accordingly also changed the date and time of lottery result display.

As per the original schedule , the last date of application for KVS admission in Balvatika-1 & 3 was March 21, 2025 and the draw of lots i.e. lottery was scheduled to be conducted on March 26, 2025.

Both the dates have now been changed.

Last Date Extended till March 24

As per the new KV Admission schedule, the last date of admission has been extended till March 24, 2025.

“Regarding fresh admissions in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the Academic Session 2025-26, it is to inform that the last date for online registration and submission of application form for Balvatika-1 & 3 (wherever applicable) is hereby extended to 24.03.2025 (up to 10:00 PM)”, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said in its notification dated March 20, 2025.

Date of Draw March 28

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) also announced the new date and time of the draw of result i.e. the date and time to conduct lottery and release the list of candidates.

“The draw of lots for Balvatika-I & 3 (wherever applicable) is now scheduled to be held on 28.03.2025 instead of 26.03.2025”, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said.

Regionwise Slots for KVS Admission Lottery

In its admission notification dated March 20, 2025, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has also published region-wise schedule of draw of lots to be held on March 28, 2025.

According to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Revised Schedule, draw of lots will be held on March 28, 2025 in:

Mumbai, Guwahati, Silchar, Tinsukia: 08:30 am to 09:30 am

Delhi, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Raipur: 09:30 am to 10:30 am

Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Dehradun: 10:30 am to 11:30 am

Agra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Ranch: 11:30 am to 12:30 pm

Chandigarh, Ernakulam, Gurugram, Jaipur: 12:30 pm to 01:30 pm

Chennai, Jabalpur, Jammu, Lucknow, Patna: 02:30 pm to 02:30 pm

"The rest of the admission schedule and timings will remain same as communicated earlier", the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said.

Online admission is done for 1,256 KV schools spread across India are undertaken through the official portal.

