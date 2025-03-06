Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission Schedule 2025-26 Published

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has published on its official website kvsangathan.nic.in the admission schedule for KV admission in Balvatika-1 & 3 and Class 1 and above for the academic year 2025-2026

According to the KV Admission 2025, online registration and application process for admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya Balvatika-1 & 3 and Class 1 for the academic year 2025-26 session will start through official website 'kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in' from Friday March 07, 2025.

The last date to apply is March 21, 2025.

"Online Registration for Admission to Balvatika-1 & 3 and Class I in Kendriya Vidyalaya for the Academic Year 2025-26 is commencing on March 07 at 10:00 AM and will continue till March 21, 2025 up to 10:00 PM", the KVS Admission Notice released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said.

KV Admission in Balvatika-2, Class II and above

Offline registration and application form for KVS Admission in Balvatika-2 and Class II and above (except Class XI) will also begin on April 02, 2025, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said.

"Admission for Balvatika-2 and Class II and above (except Class XI), subject to availability of seats, will start on 02.04.2025 and end on 11.04.2025", as per the KVS admission notification 2025-26 released today.

KVS Admission List 2025

KVS first admission list for Class 1 will be published on March 25, 2025. The KV first admission list for Balvatika will be published on March 26, 2025.

"If seats remain vacant, second and third lists will be announced on April 02 and 07, 2025", the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said.

Students and their wards should note that a 2nd notification for Class 1 admission will be issued on April 7, 2025 if the seats remain vacant. In such a case fresh registration will be deone from April 08 to 14, 2025, as per the KV Admission Important Dates published today.

Class XI Admission date

Candidates should note that admission in Class XI (Class 11) will start ten days after the declaration of Class 10 result 2025 by the CBSE.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had earlier launched a Trial Portal for the new KV admission.

Once admission process is started from Thursday, enrollments in as many as 1,256 KV schools spread across India are undertaken through the official portal.

