Multi state JAC seeks freeze of delimitation exercise for another 25 years

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) Saturday March 22, 2025 asked the Narendra Modi led BJP government in New Delhi to freeze the delimitation exercise for another 25 years

Saturday March 22, 2025 8:06 PM , Ahmed Abdullah Faizee

Chennai: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) Saturday March 22, 2025 asked the Narendra Modi led BJP government in New Delhi to freeze the delimitation exercise for another 25 years.

The meeting was called by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai who is the Convener of the multi-state Joint Action Committee – comprising mainly of non-BJP ruled states.

About Delimitation Commission

The Delimitation Commission of India was established under the provisions of the Delimitation Commission Act, tasked to redraw the boundaries of legislative assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies based on population.

The present delimitation of parliamentary constituencies within states, has been done on the basis of the 2001 census, under the provisions of Delimitation Act, 2002. The next delimitation exercise is scheduled to be done in 2026 following the 84th amendment to the Constitution.

The new parliament building inaugurated last year has been designed to accommodate over 888 MPs in Lok Sabha as compared to 543 current and 384 in Rajya Sabha as compared to existing 245, who will be elected after the delimitation exercise if done in 2026.

JAC on Delimitation Resolution

The Stalin-led JAC on Delimitation however opposed the population based delimitation exercise.

“The States which have effectively implemented the population control program and consequently whose population share has come down, should not be penalised,” the JAC said in a resolution passed in its first meeting Saturday.

The JAC resolution also sought transparency in the future delimitation exercise whenever it is done.

"Any delimitation exercise carried out by the Union government to improve the content and character of our democracy should be done transparently, enabling political parties of all the states, state governments, and other stakeholders to participate, and contribute to it", the resolution said adding the freeze on Parliamentary constituencies based on 1971 census should be extended by another 25 years.

"Fair Delimitation"

Using the platform to give a message to the Centre amidst the ongoing language war , Stalin delivered his speech in Tamil.

Ahead of the meeting, TN CM Stalin had posted a series of messages on X using the hash tag #FAIRDELIMITATION.

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar were those who attended the meeting.

Former Telangana IT Minister and BRS working president KT Ramarao and leaders from political parties such as YSRCP, Congress, CPI(M), CPI, BJD, and, AAP were also present.

Ahmed Abdullah Faizee

