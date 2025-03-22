Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2025 Phase 1 Result Declared

Saturday March 22, 2025 8:20 PM , Ahmed Abdullah Faizee

Rahmani 30: The Rahmani Mission Saturday March 22, 2025 announced the Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2025 Phase 1 result on its official website “rahmanimission.info”.

The candidates, who had appeared for the Rahmani 30 Entrance Test for the academic year 2025, can check their results through student log-in.

Steps to check Rahmani 30 Phase 1 result

Go to the official website: "rahmanimission.info". Click on "R30 Entrance Result 2025". Log-in using ID and Password. Click on the relevant link to check your result.

The Rahmani 30 Test 2025 was held on February 09, 2025 in offline mode. The test comprised of objective type questions based on classes 9th and 10th syllabus.

Rahmani 30 Phase 2 Entrance Test 2025

The final selection will be done based on the score of candidates in the Rahmani 30 Phase 2 Entrance Test.

"Selected students will soon receive guidelines for Phase 2 entrance test, which will assess their readiness for the rigorous academic training at Rahmani30", the mission said.

Rahmani Mission provides free coaching and preparation for the Engineering (JEE Main and JEE Advanced), Medical (NEET), Commerce (CA/CS), Law (CLAT), Defence (NDA), CA Foundation (ICAI) and Institutes of National Importance (INI) free of cost or on nominal charges for students from economically weaker background.

The Rahmani 30 Entrance Exam is held annually to enroll students seeking free, discounted and affordable coaching for competitive exams like IIT-JEE, NEET, CA, CS, CLAT, NDA and other exams.

[Ahmed Abdullah Faizee is a trainee writer at ummid.com]

