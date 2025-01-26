Rahmani 30 Entrance Exam 2025: Last Date of Application Extended

The last date of registration for Rahmani 30 Entrance Exam was originally fixed as January 25, 2025. It has however been extended till January 31, 2025.

"In response to requests from students, guardians, and centre heads, Rahmani30 has extended the registration deadline for the 2025 session. The new registration deadline is January 31, 2025", the Rahmani Foundation said.

Direct link to apply for Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2025

Click here to go to the official website: rahmanimission.info. Click on the link marked as "Rahmani 30 Student Form 2025" under the "Navigation" section on the left sidebar of the Home Page. Read the Important Information carefully and fill the form. Click on "Complete Registration" after filling the form.

"The application form available on the website is for both resident as well as non resident Indians (NRIs)", the mission said.

Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2025 Syllabus

The entrance test for the year 2025 will be held in offline mode. It will be based on the combined syllabus of CBSE, CISCE and state boards.

"The Rahmani 30 entrance test is based on the minimum common syllabus between CBSE, CICSE, and the State Boards, and covers subjects such as Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, English Language, and general principles of Islam", Rahmani Mission said.

"The test will also feature questions from mental math and aptitude. Students will be required to attempt all subjects. Note that the application is open only for those who are going to complete 10th class in 2025. Selected students will prepare for highly coveted national examinations such as CA, CS, CLAT, JEE, NDA, NEET", it said.

Rahmani 30 Eligibility

Students enrolled in class 7th, 8th & 10th during the 2024-25 session, who are applying for admission to Class 8th, 9th or 11th are eligible to apply for Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2025-26.

The test is open to students appearing for Class 7, 8, or 10 exams in 2025, with a syllabus covering Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, English, Islamic principles, aptitude, and mental mathematics.

Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2025 Date

Candidates should note that Rahmani 30 Test 2025 will be held on February 09, 2025 in offline mode.

Candidates should note that Rahmani Foundation conducts entrance test for students from Uttar Pradesh separately .

As per the foundation, the deadline of application for Rahmani 30 entrance test Uttar Pradesh students was December 10, 2024 while entrance test was conducted on December 29, 2024.

Rahmani Mission provides free coaching and preparation for the Engineering (JEE Main and JEE Advanced), Medical (NEET), Commerce (CA/CS), Law (CLAT), Defence (NDA), CA Foundation (ICAI) and Institutes of National Importance (INI) free of cost or on nominal charges for students from economically weaker background.

The Rahmani 30 Entrance Exam is held annually to enroll students seeking free, discounted and affordable coaching for competitive exams like IIT-JEE, NEET, CA, CS, CLAT, NDA and other exams.



