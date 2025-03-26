Eid 2025 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia Saturday March 29

Eid al Fitr 2025 celebrations in Saudi Arabia will commence on Sunday March 30, 2025 if the new moon is spotted in the Kingdom on Saturday

Thursday March 27, 2025 0:03 AM , ummid.com News Network

Makkah: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and neighboring Arab states are gearing up to sight the New Moon, Crescent, of the month of Shawwal – which marks the beginning of Eid al Fitr and end of the Holy Month of fasting, on Saturday 29th of Ramadan 1446 AH corresponding to March 29, 2025.

The Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Moon Sighting Committee and Religious Authorities in UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and other Arab countries every year issue appeal to citizens and residents to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1446 H on the evening of 29th Ramadan.

As per to the Umm Al Qura Calendar and sighting of the Ramadan Moon, Saturday corresponding to March 29, 2025 is the 29th day of the Holy Month of Fasting.

Accordingly, the Eid Moon sighting has been made by the authorities on Saturday. As per the normal practice, Saudi Supreme Court’s special session will sit and deliberate Saturday evening, shortly after Maghrib Prayers, to confirm the results of the crescent search and announce its decision.

Saudi Arabia's Moon observations are made from Sudair and Tumair, and sightings from these cities are part of the official decision.

How Eid Moon is confirmed

Islamic Calendar is based on lunar system. Under this system, a new month begins with sighting of moon on 29th of every month. If the crescent is spotted on 29th, the prevailing month ends and the new month begin on the next day.

However, if the moon is not spotted on 29th, the next day is counted as the 30th day of the prevailing month and the new month starts a day later.

Accordingly, Eid al Fitr celebrations in Saudi Arabia will commence on Sunday March 30, 2025 if the New Moon is spotted in the Kingdom on Saturday. Else, the first day of Eid will be Monday March 31, 2025.

As for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Syria, Bahrain, Yemen, also for Turkey, Egypt and Palestine, Eid al Fitr is normally celebrated in these countries along with Saudi Arabia.

Though these countries have their own observatories and moon committees, they normally go with the announcement made by Saudi Arabia.

Eid al Fitr 2025 Moon Sighting in other countries

Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries will spot the Eid Moon on Sunday March 30, 2025, which coincides with the 29th day of Ramadan in these countries.

Similarly, Muslims in the United States (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, France, Germany and other countries too will confirm the first day of Eid al Fitr on Saturday March 29, 2025.

The final decision will be taken Saturday by the moon sighting committee operating in these countries.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Palestine and other Arab countries have also announced Eid holidays that start from this Sunday.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait and other countries confirmed that Eid al Fitr 2025 holidays in these countries will begin on March 30, 2025. The Eid holidays in these countries vary from 2 day to a total of 9 days if combined with weekly off.

