Ramadan 2025 Moon Sighting Today: Live Updates

Ramadan 2025 Moon Sighting Live Updates: Saudi Arabia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Turkey, Jordan and other Arab states will sight the Ramadan 2025 Moon (Ramadan Moon Sighting 1446) today i.e. Friday February 28, 2025 and confirm the beginning of the Holy Month of Fasting.

Ramadan 2025 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Arab States

The Royal Court of Saudi Arabia has issued an appeal in the Kingdom to spot the crescent, the Ramadan Moon, today i.e. Friday 29th Sha'ban 1446 H, corresponding to February 28, 2025.

In a request to local residents, the Saudi Supreme Court said:

“Whoever sights the crescent by naked eyes or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register his testimony, or report to the authority of the region’s center in his area where he sighted the crescent to facilitate his reaching to the nearest court."

Similar appeals to sight the Ramadan 2025 Moon have also been made by the religious affair ministeries and moon sighting committees in United Arab Emirate (UAE), Qatar, Bahrain, Lebanon, Kuwait, Jordan, Palestine, Muscat, Egypt, Turkey, Yemen, Oman and other states in the Middle East.

Ramadan 2025 Moon Sighting in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

The Moon Sighting Committees in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bangladesh have issued advisory to Muslims in the the respective countries to spot the crescent, Ramadan Moon or Ramzan Chand, Friday 29th Shaban 1446 H, corresponding to February 28, 2025 in the South Asian countries.

This is one of the rarest moment when Muslims in the Indian subcontinent are sighting the Ramadan Moon along with their Muslim counterparts in Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries.

Normally, there is at least a day’s difference in the Islamic Calendar and dates in Saudi Arabia and the Indian Subcontinent.

However, in a rarest coincidence, Muslims in India, Pakistan and other South Asian countries welcomed the month of Shaban 1446 AH along with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and other Arab countries. This resulted in the Islamic Calendar dates coinciding in all these countries.

Therefore, Friday February 28, 2025 coincides with 29th of Shaban 1446 H in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, along with India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, and also in North America, United Kingdom and other countries.

If the New Moon is sighted today then Ramadan 2025 will start from Saturday March 01, 2025. Else, Saturday March 01 will be counted as the 30th day of Shaban and the Month of Ramzan will begin on Sunday March 02, 2025.

Ramadan Moon Sighting USA, UK

Moon sighting appeals on Friday has also been issued in the countries like the United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.

The Ramadan Moon sighting appeals have been issued in these countries Wifaq ul Ulama UK, Australian National Imams Council, the Fiqh Council of North America, French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM), Majils Ugama Islam Singpaore. They have all appealed to the people living in the respective countries and areas to sight the Ramadan 2025 moon and report to them.

Muslims across the world sight the new moon on every 29th of the month as per the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). The appeals to sight the Ramadan Moon has also been issued as per the following of the The Prophet (PBUH).

