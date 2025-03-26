Solar Eclipse March 29, 2025 - Time and List of Cities, Countries to Watch

A Partial Solar Eclipse, which will virtually leave Sun looking like a 'Crescent', will be witnessed on Saturday March 29, 2025 and will be visible in parts of Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, South America and the Arctic

A partial eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth but does not completely cover the Sun, when it looks like a “crescent” or “new moon”.

Start and End Time

The March 29, 2025, partial solar eclipse will begin at 08:50:43 UTC (02:20:43 India Standard Time). The Partial Eclipse on March 29 will reach its maximum at 10:47:27 UTC (16:17:27 India Standard Time) and end at 12:43:45 UTC (18:13:45 India Standard Time), according to Time and Date.

List of Countries to watch Solar Eclipse March 29, 2025

The March 2025 eclipse will begin at around 4:50 am EDT in the United States. It will peak at 6:47 am EDT and end at 8:43 am EDT.

Algeria

Andorra

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Austria

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Bermuda

Bosnia and Herzegovnia

Brazil

British Virgin Islands

Cabo Verde

Canada

Caribbean Netherlands

Croatia

List of Cities to watch Solar Eclipse March 29, 2025

Hamilton, Bermuda

Ponta Delgada, Azores, Portugal

Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Saint-Pierre, Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Presque Isle, Maine, USA

Casablanca, Morocco

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada

Augusta, Maine, USA

Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal

Madrid, Madrid, Spain

Kuujjuaq, Quebec, Canada

Montréal, Quebec, Canada

New York, New York, USA

Nuuk, Greenland

Dublin, Ireland

Paris, Paris, France

Douglas, Isle of Man

London, England, United Kingdom

Reykjavik, Iceland

Brussels, Brussels, Belgium

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Tórshavn, Faroe Islands

Berlin, Berlin, Germany

Copenhagen, Denmark

Oslo, Norway

Stockholm, Sweden

Longyearbyen, Svalbard, Norway

Helsinki, Finland

Rovaniemi, Finland

Belushya Guba, Arkhangelsk, Russia

India to miss March 2025 Solar Eclipse

In India, the March 29 solar eclipse will begin at 2:20 pm IST and end at 6:13 pm, lasting approximately four hours. The eclipse will be at its peak at 04:17 pm.

However, India will not be able to see the eclipse because of the time difference and the event's alignment and because the Moon's shadow will not cross the country during the eclipse.

The second solar eclipse of the year 2025 is likely to take place on September 21, 2025. This will also be a Partial Solar Eclipse. Solar Eclipse on September 21 will also be not seen in India.

Second Eclipse coinciding Ramadan 1446 H

The Partial Solar Eclipse Saturday March 29, 2025 will be the second eclipse in the ongoing month of Ramadan. The Holy Month of fasting had witnessed total luncar eclipse on March 13/14, 2025.

The Partial Solar Eclipse coinciding with Ramadan 1446AH will be a Special Experience for Muslims to watch.

As per the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), Muslims residing in the countries and cities where Partial Solar Eclipse will be visible on March 29, 2025 will offer Special Eclipse Prayers “Salat al Khusoof”.

Offering the Special Eclipse Prayers during the month of Ramadan will be an additional occasion of supplication in the holy month when the Muslims already have busy prayer schedule.

Saturday March 29, 2025 is also Chand Raat. The day coincided with 29th day of Ramadan, and if the New Moon is sighted, the Holy Month will end and the next day i.e. March 30, 2025 will be marked as Eid al Fitr .

