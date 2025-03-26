Partial Solar Eclipse: A Partial Solar Eclipse, which will virtually leave Sun looking like a 'Crescent', will be witnessed on Saturday March 29, 2025 and will be visible in parts of Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, South America and the Arctic.
A partial eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth but does not completely cover the Sun, when it looks like a “crescent” or “new moon”.
The March 29, 2025, partial solar eclipse will begin at 08:50:43 UTC (02:20:43 India Standard Time). The Partial Eclipse on March 29 will reach its maximum at 10:47:27 UTC (16:17:27 India Standard Time) and end at 12:43:45 UTC (18:13:45 India Standard Time), according to Time and Date.
Saturday's Solar Eclipse will be partial eclipse and will be visible in parts of Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, South America and the Arctic.
The March 2025 eclipse will begin at around 4:50 am EDT in the United States. It will peak at 6:47 am EDT and end at 8:43 am EDT.
In India, the March 29 solar eclipse will begin at 2:20 pm IST and end at 6:13 pm, lasting approximately four hours. The eclipse will be at its peak at 04:17 pm.
However, India will not be able to see the eclipse because of the time difference and the event's alignment and because the Moon's shadow will not cross the country during the eclipse.
The second solar eclipse of the year 2025 is likely to take place on September 21, 2025. This will also be a Partial Solar Eclipse. Solar Eclipse on September 21 will also be not seen in India.
The Partial Solar Eclipse Saturday March 29, 2025 will be the second eclipse in the ongoing month of Ramadan. The Holy Month of fasting had witnessed total luncar eclipse on March 13/14, 2025.
The Partial Solar Eclipse coinciding with Ramadan 1446AH will be a Special Experience for Muslims to watch.
As per the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), Muslims residing in the countries and cities where Partial Solar Eclipse will be visible on March 29, 2025 will offer Special Eclipse Prayers “Salat al Khusoof”.
Offering the Special Eclipse Prayers during the month of Ramadan will be an additional occasion of supplication in the holy month when the Muslims already have busy prayer schedule.
Saturday March 29, 2025 is also Chand Raat. The day coincided with 29th day of Ramadan, and if the New Moon is sighted, the Holy Month will end and the next day i.e. March 30, 2025 will be marked as Eid al Fitr.
Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.