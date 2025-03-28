Girls outshine boys in AMU Class 10 Board Exam 2025

Girls have outshined boys, securing top positions in the Merit List of the Aligarh Muslim University’s Board Examination of Secondary School Certificate (Part-II) Class X, 2025 result of which was declared Wednesday

Friday March 28, 2025 10:47 AM , Education Desk

Girls' Merit List

Nausheen Fatima of AMU Girls School secured highest marks in the Merit List of Boys & Girls with 99.20% securing 496 out of 500 marks followed by Atufa Jawaid of AMU Girls School with 98.80% (494/500) and Kavya Sharma of AMU ABK High School (Girls) with 98.60% (493/500).

Other successful candidates in the list include, AMU Girls School students Shagun Bhardwaj 98.60% (493/500), Samruddhi Saxena 98.40% (492/500), Avika Ranjan with 98.20% (491/500).

S.T. S. School student Fauzan Ahmad Khan too has scored 491/500 marks securing 98.20%.

As many as six students - namely Nida Farheen, Palak Rajput, Priya Sharma, Radhika Agarwal, all students of AMU ABK High School (Girls), and Raniya Bushra, Saumya Raghav of AMU Girls School, have secured 98% (490/500) marks.

Umra Hayat of AMU ABK High School (Girls), Hafiz Mohammad Saad of AMU ABK High School (Boys), Meher Faiyaz of AMU Girls School and Farman Elahi of S.T.S. School, all have scored 97.60% with 488/500 marks.

Also among the topper is Rabiah Shoibi of AMU Girls School who has secured 97.20% (486/500) and Mahi Tomar of AMU Girls School has secured 97% with 485/500 marks. Maryam Khan of AMU ABK High School (Girls) has secured 96.80% with 484/500 marks.

Boys' Merit List

In the Boys’ Merit List, students of S.T.S. School Zaka us Sadar has secured 97.60% (488/500), Anant Baghel 97.40% (487/500) and Fazle Rehmani, 97.20%, 486/500 marks. Mohd. Haris Khan of AMU ABK High School (Boys), Aabid Ahmad and Mohd. Sufiyan Ansari of S.T.S. School have secured 97% with 485/500 marks.

Ahmad Azeem Khan of AMU ABK High School (Boys) while Dev, Divyansh Singh, Jitendra Sengar, of RMPS AMU City School and Affan Danish of S.T.S. School have secured 96.60% 483/500.

Abhay Kumar and Fardin Alam and Jayesh Verma of RMPS AMU City School have secured 96.20% with 481/500 marks are amongst the notable achievers bringing laurels to their school.

Overall Pass Percentage

A total of 1,467 students appeared in the AMU Board Examinations, Class X which included 736 girls and 731 boys. The overall pass percentage registered in the 2025 AMU board exam stood at an impressive 93.11%.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Naeema Khatoon has congratulated the students on their outstanding achievement in the AMU Board Examinations.

“Your hard work, dedication, and perseverance have truly paid off. This milestone marks a significant step in your academic journey, and your success is a reflection of your commitment and determination,” she said.

The Vice-Chancellor also appreciated the efforts of parents and teachers, whose unwavering support and guidance have been instrumental in student’s accomplishments.

Director, Directorate of School Education, Prof. Asfar Ali Khan also congratulated the students for their hard work and exemplary performance. He also commended the efforts of teachers and support from the students at this crucial juncture.

Controller of Examinations, Dr. Mujib Ullah Zuberi too lauded the students on their outstanding result and wished them success in their future endeavours.

