Myanmar, Thailand hit by massive earthquake; hundreds feared dead

A 7.7 strong earthquake hit Myanmar and Thailand Friday March 28, 2025 leaving hundreds dead and dozens of buildings razed to ground

Friday March 28, 2025 8:15 PM , World Desk

A 7.7 strong earthquake hit Myanmar and Thailand Friday March 28, 2025 leaving hundreds dead and dozens of buildings razed to ground.

The epicentre of today's earthquake was about 20km (12 miles) from Mandalay - Myanmar’s second-largest city where the last monarch, King Thibaw, resided until 1885 when the British took over the sovereign, according to BBC.

According to local media reports, at least 30 people have confirmed dead in Mandalay alone, including 10 in a mosque collapse, while the Naypyidaw hospital is treating scores of wounded outside its damaged emergency department.

A major hospital in the capital, Naypyidaw, has been designated a "mass casualty area" following the devastating earthquake.

Media reports said Mandalay Airport and the oldest bridge of Sagaing have fallen down following the quake.

"Death toll likely to rise"

Myanmar’s military junta has declared a state of emergency across multiple regions and issued a rare call for international aid to address the escalating crisis.

At least 144 people have died and 732 left injured in Myanmar, Myanmar military leader Min Aung Hlaing said adding the death toll is likely to be rise.

Giving more details of the casualties, Hlaing said 96 deatsh have been reported from Nai Pyi Taw, 18 from Saigaing and 30 from Mandalay.

Tremors in Bangkok, China

Tremors of the earthquake also felt in the neighboring Bangkok where some media reports claimed of damages to residential buildings.

Images and videos on social media showed the collapse of an under construction skyscraper in Bangkok.

China's Yunnan province also reported strong tremors; the China Earthquake Networks Center said the magnitude was 7.9. And mild tremors were also reported from Kolkata in Bengal and parts of Manipur, where tremors of 4.4 magnitude were recorded as well as Dhaka and Chattogram in Bangladesh.

