Myanmar Earthquake: Death Toll Crosses 1K Mark

More than 1,000 people have died and over 2,300 others have left injured even as the rescue operation is underway in Myanmar and Thailand where a 7.7 earthquake Friday left scores of buildings razed to ground

Saturday March 29, 2025 12:10 PM , World Desk

[Image posted by UNICEF on X]

More than 1,000 people have died and over 2,300 others have left injured even as the rescue operation is underway in Myanmar and Thailand where a 7.7 earthquake Friday left scores of buildings razed to ground, the Military Janta said.

"Heart breaking videos"

Heart breaking footage of people searching for loved ones syrfaced from Myanmar where rescuse operation in underway.

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit Myanmar Friday also hit China and Thailand while tremors were felt in India and Bangladesh.

The epicentre of Friday's earthquake was about 20km (12 miles) from Mandalay - Myanmar’s second-largest city where the last monarch, King Thibaw, resided until 1885 when the British took over the sovereign, according to BBC.

Heart-breaking footage of people searching for loved ones in Myanmar after the M7.7 earthquake



This video has broken me. Having a break now. pic.twitter.com/GSsdMh1NtU — Volcaholic (@volcaholic1) March 28, 2025

A number of videos showed buildings being collapsed into piles of rubble and twisted metal in Mandalay, with residents and emergency workers scrambling to rescue those trapped beneath the debris.

The Ava Bridge, a nearly 100-year-old structure spanning the Irrawaddy River from Sagaing, collapsed into the water.

One survivor from Myanmar told the BBC how he was pulled out of the rubble after the earthquake struck while he was in the washroom. As he and others rushed for shelter in another building, another earthquake hit, causing that building to collapse as well. He said his grandmother, aunt, and uncles are still missing, adding that their chances of survival are zero.

Impact in Thailand

The quake was so powerful that even Bangkok, located 900 kilometres away from the quake epicentre, felt its impact, causing the collapse of several iconic structures and bridges.

The earthquake led to the deaths of at least 10 people in Thailand, mainly because of the collapse of a high-rise under construction near Bangkok's Chatuchak market. Up to 100 workers are feared trapped in the rubble where the rescue operation has been stepped up Saturday.

Videos surfaced from Thailand capital Bangkok showed water from a pool on the terrace of a building spilled out due to the impact of the tremor, while those swimming in the pool fell down.

International aid reaches Myanmar

A Chinese rescue team arrived on Saturday while Russia and the US offered aid in the disaster, which struck at lunchtime on Friday and damaged hundreds of buildings in neighbouring Thailand.

A 37-strong team from China landed in Yangon, Myanmar's former capital, early on Saturday, carrying medicine and equipment to detect signs of life with them, the Chinese embassy said in a Facebook post.

Russia said it was sending 120 experienced rescuers as well as doctors and search dogs, state news agency TASS reported.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he had spoken with officials in Myanmar and that his administration would be providing some form of assistance.

India sent 15 tonnes of relief materials, including solar lamps, food packets and kitchen sets, to Myanmar on an IAF C 130 J aircraft as parts of the rescue operation named "Operation Brahma".

Meanwhile, the United States Geological Service's predictive modelling estimated the death toll could exceed 10,000 people in Myanmar, and that losses could be greater than the value of the country's gross domestic product, Reuters reported.



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.