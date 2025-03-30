'EcoTank ET-2980': Epson unpacks 7th generation cartridge-free printer

Epson America launched its 7th generation of EcoTank cartridge-free models with the new EcoTank ET-2980 Wireless All-in-One Color Supertank Printer

Sunday March 30, 2025 10:44 PM , ummid.com News Network

Los Alamitos (California): Epson America launched its 7th generation of EcoTank cartridge-free models with the new EcoTank ET-2980 Wireless All-in-One Color Supertank Printer.

The most recent addition to the number-one selling Supertank printer line, the ET-2980 leverages proven PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology to provide everyday users with stellar print quality and reliability, ensuring a worry-free experience that lasts the life of the printer, Epson said in a statement March 26, 2025.

"Designed to address key concerns"

Megha Shukla, Group Product Manager, Consumer Inkjet, Epson America, said the new printer has been designed to address some key concerns of the users.

"Epson designed EcoTank to address several pressing concerns from anyone who prints – the hassle and cost of buying ink cartridges, the high-cost of printing in color and running out of ink when you need it most," said Megha Shukla, group product manager, Consumer Inkjet, Epson America.

"As an industry leader of efficient, compact and precise engineering, Epson has remained dedicated to printing innovation and continues to improve the experience with the seventh generation of EcoTank, starting with the ET-2980", she said.

"A Perfect Family Printer"

The ET-2980 combines simplicity with a modern look, offering advanced technology that enhances both performance and print quality, making it an ideal choice for everyday family printing – including content created by AI.

"With print speeds 50% faster than its predecessor, ET 2980 offers speed and longevity, with a permanent printhead engineered to last the life of the printer", Epson said.

The EcoTank ET-2980 also offers uniquely keyed EcoFit bottles that help prevent ink from drying out and comes with enough ink to last up to three years.

"Each replacement ink bottle set is equivalent to about 90 individual ink cartridges4 ensuring zero cartridge waste", the company said.

ET 2980 Features

The EcoTank ET-2980 features built-in USB connectivity and is the first printer qualified under the Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Agile Multiband standard – including Apple AirPrint – to deliver a seamless wireless experience.

The latest Epson launch also offers the user-friendly Epson Smart Panel app with an innovative interface to transform iOS or Android mobile devices6 into an intuitive control center.

"For added convenience the EcoTank ET-2980 includes a 1.44" color screen, auto duplex printing, 100-sheet paper tray, and built-in scanner", Epson said.

ET 2980 Price

Priced at $299.99 MSRP, EcoTank ET-2980 comes in both black and white designs.

The black printers are available at Micro Center, Amazon.com, Officedepot.com, Staples.com, Bestbuy.com.

The white printers are available at Office Depot, Staples, Best Buy, Micro Center, Nebraska Furniture Mart, La Curacao, Brands Mart, AAFES, London Drugs, Amazon.com, Walmart.com.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.