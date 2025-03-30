Eid 2025 Moon Announcement in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh: Live Updates

The Moon (Hilal) Sighting Committees and religious authorities in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the United Kingdom (UK) have issued appeals to Muslims in the respective countries to sight the crescent, Eid Moon or Eid Chand, Sunday 29th Ramadan 1446 AH corresponding to March 30, 2025.

Sunday March 30, 2025 5:14 AM , Team ummid.com

Eid al Fitr 2025 Moon Announcement: The Moon (Hilal) Sighting Committees and religious authorities in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the United Kingdom (UK) have issued appeals to Muslims in the respective countries to sight the crescent, Eid Moon or Eid Chand, Sunday 29th Ramadan 1446 AH corresponding to March 30, 2025.

The Central Moon Sighting Committees, also known as Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, have made special arrangements to sight the new moon and decide the first day of Eid al Fitr 2025 in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries, and the United Kingdom (UK).

The moon sighting committees in South Asia and the UK will hold special meeting today after Maghrib and analyse, if any, the reports of Shawwal or Eid moon sighting.

Eid al Fitr 2025 Moon sighting

Appeals to sight Shawwal Moon have also been issued by Hilal Committees in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Patna, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Islamabad, Karachi, KP, Lahore, Dhaka, and other cities in the three countries.

Wifaqul Ulama UK has also appealed Muslims in London and other parts of the Kingdom to spot the moon of the month of Shawwal on Sunday. Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura is also sighting the Eid 2025 Crescent today i.e. Sunday March 30, 2025.

The official announcement by Religious Affairs Ministry Dhaka and Central Moon Sighting Committee New Delhi and Karachi is expected soon after Salate Maghreb Sunday evening.

"Eid will be celebrated on Monday March 31, 2025 if the new moon is spotted today. If the moon is not sighted today, then Monday will mark a regular fasting day and Eid will be celebrated on Tuesday April 01, 2025", the Hilal Committees said.

How Eid Moon is confirmed

Islamic Calendar is based on lunar system. Under this system, a new month begins with sighting of moon on 29th of every month. If the crescent is spotted on 29th, the prevailing month ends and the new month begin on the next day.

However, if the moon is not spotted on 29th, the next day is counted as the 30th day of the prevailing month and the new month starts a day later.

Accordingly, Eid al Fitr celebrations in India, Pakista, Bangladesh, UK, Singapore and other countries will commence on Monday March 31, 2025 if the New Moon is spotted Sunday. Else, the first day of Eid will be Tuesday April 01, 2025.

The countries celebrating Eid al Fitr Sunday

Saudi Arabia has confirmed Sunday March 30, 2025 as the first day of Shawwal and Eid al Fitr Day 2025. The decision was taken after Saudi Royal Court confirmed sighting of the Eid Moon on Saturday March 29, 2025.

The UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Palestine, Bahrain, Jordan, Iran and other Arab states too are celebrating Eid al Fitr today.

Muslims in North America are celebrating Eid al Fitr today i.e. Sunday March 31, 2025.

Oman on the other hand has announced to celebrate Eid al Fitr of Monday March 31, 2025.

