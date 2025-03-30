'L2: Empuraan' burns box office rubber, but BJP, RSS upset

L2: Empuraan Review: Three days into the launch, Mohanlal starrer 'L2: Empuraan' has minced more than 100 crore rupees gross worldwide, making it the fastest film in the history of Mollywood - the Malayalam film industry, to cross the magic mark.

The film was cleared by the censor board and released on March 27, 2025 with record opening day collection. It however is being criticized for its portrayal of 2002 Gujarat riots, and the BJP and RSS led Indian right wing who claims big over freedom of speech demanded a fresh review of the film by the censor board.

Why right wing is upset?

According to the media reports, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) bowing to the pressure has asked the filmmakers to submit a new copy with 17 cuts.

This also included changing the name of the “Babu Bajrangi”, muting some dialogues and editing riots sequences showing violence against women.

The CBFC order came after the Indian right wing and Hindutva groups accused the filmmakers of pushing, what they called, a divisive agenda.

Organiser, the RSS mouthpiece, in an article accused that the film was "purposefully designed to reinforce image of Hindus as primary aggressors during the 2002 riots".

More than 3,500 people, majority of them Muslims, were killed in one of the worts communal riots in India that started on February 28, 2002 after the Godhra train burning incident a day before. Prime Minister of India now, Narendra Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat at the time.

Double Standard

The Congress and other opposition parties called BJP and RSS objections a case of double standard and "intolerance" of the Sangh Parivar.

The Congress aid movies such as 'The Accidental Prime Minister' and 'Emergency' were critical of the Congress Party, but the BJP had welcomed them.

Senior CPM leader and Kerala minister V Sivankutty said the 2002 riots were part of Indian history and generations would know about it even if "scissors are used" to cut scenes. "Freedom of expression is the cornerstone of democracy. Any action to prevent it should be opposed," he said.

Here is L2: Empuraan Review by Grok

"L2: Empuraan," released on March 27, 2025, is a highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 Malayalam blockbuster "Lucifer," directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal as Stephen Nedumpally/Khureshi Ab'raam.

Set five years after the events of the first film, it follows Stephen, a man leading a double life as the enigmatic head of a global crime syndicate, navigating international drug cartels and Kerala’s shifting political landscape.

The film has garnered mixed reviews, reflecting a blend of praise for its ambition and criticism for its execution.

Visually, "L2: Empuraan" is a standout, boasting stunning cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev and top-notch production design. The action sequences, such as a memorable forest fight illuminated by a lightning-struck tree, are lauded for their grandeur and technical brilliance, pushing the boundaries of Malayalam cinema.

Deepak Dev’s music complements the mood, though some feel it lacks the punch of the original. Mohanlal’s commanding presence is a highlight, with his slow-motion entries and mass moments thrilling fans, even if his screen time is limited.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, doubling as director and actor (Zayed Masood), delivers a solid performance, with the film expanding on his character’s backstory tied to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

However, the narrative has drawn scrutiny. Critics note that while "Lucifer" balanced political intrigue with personal stakes, "Empuraan" struggles with a disjointed plot and an overlong runtime of nearly three hours.

The first half is often described as slow, burdened by excessive exposition and a reliance on style over substance. Subplots, like the political rivalry between siblings Jathin Ramdas (Tovino Thomas) and Priyadarshini (Manju Warrier), feel underdeveloped, and the emotional depth of the original is largely absent.

The screenplay by Murali Gopy is ambitious, weaving in themes of vengeance and power, but many argue it sacrifices coherence for scale, leaving characters like Tovino Thomas and new additions like Abhimanyu Singh underutilized. The heavy use of symbolism - such as repeated “L” motifs and Biblical references, feels forced to some.

Commercially, the film is a juggernaut, grossing over Rs 80 crore worldwide on its opening day, a record for Malayalam cinema.

It’s been praised as a bold step toward pan-Indian appeal, released in multiple languages (Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi) and formats (IMAX, EPIQ).

Fans on platforms like X celebrate its mass appeal and Mohanlal’s charisma, though some echo critics’ sentiments about weak writing and pacing.

Ratings typically hover around 3 to 3.5 out of 5, reflecting its status as a visually spectacular but narratively uneven sequel.

It’s seen as a setup for "L3," leaving audiences curious about Stephen Nedumpally’s full story, but for now, it’s a film that dazzles more than it resonates.

If you’re a Mohanlal fan or love high-octane action, it’s worth a watch - preferably on the big screen, but don’t expect the layered brilliance of "Lucifer."

