Over 122mn Muslims visited Makkah, Madinah during Ramadan

As many as 122,286,712 worshippers were received at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque, Masjid Nabawi, in Madinah during the holy month of Ramadan

Sunday March 30, 2025 1:04 PM

Makkah al Mukarramah: As many as 122,286,712 worshippers were received at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque, Masjid Nabawi, in Madinah during the holy month of Ramadan.

The CEO of the General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Eng. Ghazi Al-Shahrani said a total of 16,558,241 pilgrims from the Kingdom and abroad performed Umrah during the month of Ramadan 1446 AH.

"The worshippers totaled 92,132,169 at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and 30,154,543 at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinha", Al-Shahrani said.

Over 40mn in Makkah Mosque on 29th Night of Ramadan

The General Authority for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques had earlier said that a new record - more than 40 million worshippers , had gathered at the Grand Mosque, Masjid al Haram, in Makkah to offer Taraweeh prayers and participate in Dua Khatam al Quran on Friday March 28, 2025 - the 29th Night of Ramadan.

The authority had earlier also said that over 14 million Muslims had visited Masjid Nabawi in Madina during the first half of Ramadan 1446 AH.

